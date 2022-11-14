Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.

