Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Excitement And Jubilation As Metro Opens The Silver Line Extension To Dulles
It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was supposed to open – riders got their first chance to ride the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. It was...
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
All Of Your Silver Line Questions, Answered
The decades-long wait is over. Starting Tuesday afternoon, passengers will be able to take the Silver Line all the way to Dulles Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. The $3 billion project has had a series of ups and downs since it was conceived in the 60s, put...
fox5dc.com
Silver Line extension opens Nov. 15: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The long-awaited Silver Line extension opens on Nov. 15, including a stop at Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line Extension project is the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system's inception. Six new stations will be added to the Silver Line: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three
FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
restonnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
Twelve Injured In Explosion At Montgomery County Apartment Complex
At least twelve people have been injured in an explosion at an apartment complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Of the twelve injured, two have been transported to a hospital with injuries. Two of those individuals were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries. Of the eight with mild or moderate injuries, four were children, according to Goldstein.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
As First Freezes Hit The Region, D.C.’s Winter Shelter Plan Goes Into Effect
Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro
A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the girl who has been identified as Lesly Marisol Diaz-Bonilla was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m.
ffxnow.com
Redevelopment of former Sheraton Tysons Hotel could bring new public gathering spaces
The developer planning to convert the former Sheraton hotel (8661 Leesburg Pike) in Tysons into multifamily housing has proposed enhancing the property with nearly 3.5 acres of park space. A portion of the now-vacant hotel’s existing parking lot would be replaced by pocket parks, larger recreational parks, and an urban...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Mobile Home Park Residents Fear Impact of Sale to West Coast-Based Investor
Residents of two Richmond Highway mobile homes parks are once again facing changes to their home. Engleside Trailer Park and Ray’s Mobile Home Colony are being sold by current owners, Ahora Company and Rapido Company, to out-of-state real estate investment firm Pacific Current Partners on Nov. 15. This is...
ffxnow.com
New Beltway ramp to I-66 opens in Dunn Loring ahead of toll lanes
Updated at 3:25 p.m. — The switch to the new I-495 North ramp to I-66 is now scheduled to be implemented tomorrow night and will be in place early Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), VDOT says. Earlier: The Capital Beltway is getting a new ramp in Dunn Loring, as the...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
DCist
