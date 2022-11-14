ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

All Of Your Silver Line Questions, Answered

The decades-long wait is over. Starting Tuesday afternoon, passengers will be able to take the Silver Line all the way to Dulles Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. The $3 billion project has had a series of ups and downs since it was conceived in the 60s, put...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Silver Line extension opens Nov. 15: What you need to know

WASHINGTON - The long-awaited Silver Line extension opens on Nov. 15, including a stop at Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line Extension project is the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system's inception. Six new stations will be added to the Silver Line: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three

FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II

After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Twelve Injured In Explosion At Montgomery County Apartment Complex

At least twelve people have been injured in an explosion at an apartment complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Of the twelve injured, two have been transported to a hospital with injuries. Two of those individuals were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries. Of the eight with mild or moderate injuries, four were children, according to Goldstein.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
DCist

As First Freezes Hit The Region, D.C.’s Winter Shelter Plan Goes Into Effect

Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro

A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
