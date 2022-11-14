Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
29 Local Artists Showcased at Brand New $2.7B Terminal A at Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Unlicensed hunter charged in death of 4 bear cubs in Ringwood, NJ, DEP says
RINGWOOD — An unlicensed hunter faces a long list of summonses in the death of four bear cubs in Ringwood State Park Sunday. A hiker called State Park Police after coming across three dead bears around 4 p.m. Responding Ringwood police and State police troopers located a fourth bear and determined they had all been shot, according DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.
Car stolen in front of NJ preschool still had baby inside
ORANGE — A car stolen from the front of a preschool with a baby in the back was found a few blocks away Monday afternoon. A city spokesman told NJ.com that the car with an 8-month-old boy was taken from the corner of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in front of the Blessed Hope Daycare Center around 5:30 p.m.
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ
RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests
BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
NY tattoo artist and mom arrested after 10-year-old kid gets tattoo
Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
Burlington County’s final shredding event of 2022 welcomes paper and plastic
FLORENCE — Burlington County residents have one more chance to safely dispose of confidential papers during the county’s final shredding event of 2022. The shredding event will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence.
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?
For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
The 10 deadliest stretches of road in New Jersey, according to new report
Over the course of three years, nearly 1,600 crashes on New Jersey's roads resulted in at least one fatality. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, MoneyGeek has come up with a list of the deadliest stretches of road in the Garden State from 2018 through 2020, ranked by their count of fatal crashes.
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0