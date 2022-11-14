ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
New Jersey 101.5

NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters

Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

