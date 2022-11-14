ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Gaston County churches, community groups giving away turkey, Thanksgiving meals

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

Tradition says Thanksgiving is not only a time to count our own blessings, but also the start of a season of giving.

The Gazette would like to help spread your organization's efforts during this time to help others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1fqz_0jALeOdX00

Lakeshore Christian Fellowship

Lakeshore Christian Fellowship, 2200 Brookneal Drive, Gastonia, will give have a "Free Thanksgiving Meal in a Bag" giveaway starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, for the first 100 families to go through its drive-through.

Tabernacle Baptist

Tabernacle Baptist Church, West 19th Avenue, Gastonia, will have a Thanksgiving Turkey give away from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at its church building.For more information, contact the church at 704-864-4051 or Mary Gibson at 704-914-7378.

Senior Thanksgiving meal

The Rotary Club of Gastonia East will put on its 37th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for Senior Citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Adult Rec Center at 519 W. Franklin Blvd. The event will be in person.

This is free to any Gaston County resident 55 or older. The Good Time Band will perform music. Food is first come, first serve.

Add your group's efforts

The Gaston Gazette will add your group's efforts by emailing Kellis@gastongazette.com. Please put "Thanksgiving" in the subject line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcW94_0jALeOdX00

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County churches, community groups giving away turkey, Thanksgiving meals

Comments / 1

Related
cn2.com

Pathways Giving Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is near and Rock Hill’s own Pathways Community Center isn’t waiting for the holiday to start giving. The non-profit organization spent today giving out boxes of foods meant to help make the holidays a little easier for those who need help.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program

The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 15th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
DALLAS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

Bank of America Stadium is one of several stadiums in the NFL with synthetic turf and Panthers players have concerns about it. Shanquella Robinson's family says new video shows her being beaten in a hotel room. Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy