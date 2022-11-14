Read full article on original website
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
2023 Grammy Nominations Revealed (UPDATING LIVE)
It's that time of year again! The 65th GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced today (Nov. 15). The 2023 show is especially exciting thanks to the addition of six new categories, rounding out the total number at 91, the most awards given since 2010. This year fans will see categories...
Reddit Slams ‘Selfish’ Parents After Pregnant Woman With Fear of Dogs Forces Husband to Get Rid of Son’s Puppy
A woman who is "terrified" of dogs was slammed after revealing she forced her husband to get rid of their son's new pet. The pregnant woman took to Reddit explaining that despite having a known fear of dogs, she and her husband promised their son that he could get a puppy so long as it stayed away from her.
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
‘Rude’ Friend Responds to Group Chat but Not Personal Text
Venting on an online forum, a person shared they felt slighted after their "rude" friend responded to a group chat they were both in but not their personal text thread between each other. On Mumsnet, the individual admitted they felt a little salty after their friend ignored their personal text...
How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?
Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds
Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History
Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Bruce Springsteen finally reveals real lyric to ‘Thunder Road’ after almost 50-year debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally settled a debate spanning near-50 years about the lyrics to his song “Thunder Road”.The words to the song have been a source of frustration for fans after the lyrics appear to have different lyrics across Springsteen’s memorabilia.Last year, the debate started up again on social media after two handwritten copies of lyrics were sold with different words.On some sources, the opening lyric reads: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways”Elsewhere, it says: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves”Now Springsteen has finally settled the debate. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on...
