Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
After Musk Brush-Off, Jimmy Fallon Addresses Death Hoax: ‘I’m Alive!’
The social media rumors fueling Jimmy Fallon’s end have hopefully come to their demise. Fallon wasted no time in addressing the #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on Twitter by insisting once again that he is definitely not deceased, this time with a song. The host opened Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with a revivalist gospel choir singing “He’s alive!” as Fallon shook on stage. “Ladies and gentlemen. I’ve been to the other side. I’ve seen the pearly gates. I paid $8 for that blue checkmark in the sky,” sang Fallon. “But I want ya’ll to know that I wouldn’t...
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Someone Will Get Hurt Doing The ‘Twisty Leg Challenge’ [WATCH]
This won't end well for someone. I feel like every week there is a new "challenge" on social media and this week we introduce some of you to the "Twisty Leg Challenge" Most of the videos on TikTok have a sped-up version of "Beat It" by Michael Jackson playing in the background and this challenge requires two people.
‘A shock to absolutely no one’: Love Island fans unmoved by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish breakup
Runners-up of this year’s Love Island, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, have broken up.Taking to Instagram, Owen, 19, posted a statement to her Stories that read: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.”Bish, 23, also posted...
How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?
Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie
Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the film...
AUDIO: Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Chats With Buzz & The Crew
Four decades into their storied career, alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls are still discovering new and invigorating ways to make the most exciting music they’ve ever recorded. With more accolades than can fit an industrial size trophy case and global No.1s celebrated across the globe, it’d make sense for a band of such proportions to phone things in, take a step back, or merely retreat from the spotlight. Almost paradoxically, though, Goo Goo Dolls have remained at the top of their game and increasingly daring over the years precisely because the music has always been put on a pedestal that remains untainted by all of the outside laurels the band has earned. On their new album, Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls sound like a band more confident than ever in their sound, yet constantly looking for fresh ways to get their story across. Marking their first record ever to be produced by lead singer John Rzeznik, it’s an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and spear-sharp songwriting. In short, it’s a quintessential Goo Goo Dolls album.
