Pompeo slams Biden's comment that he's 'not looking for a conflict' with China



F ormer Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed President Joe Biden 's claim that he's "not looking for a conflict" with China following the first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping of Biden's presidency.

Pompeo claimed that relations between China and the United States have been tense for a decade, an analysis at odds with the president's vow that he was "going to compete vigorously" but "not looking for conflict" with the Chinese.

BIDEN VOWS NO 'NEW COLD WAR' WITH CHINA FOLLOWING MEETING WITH XI

"This confrontation is already underway," Pompeo told Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "It has been for the past decade. ... Xi has virtually a lifetime lock on power and his idea of a world that looks more like theirs and less like ours is one we have to confront in every dimension."

Biden should not let China off the hook if North Korea tests a new nuclear weapon, Pompeo said.



"Our experience was the Chinese Communist Party has the near perfect capacity to direct the activities of chairman Kim," Pompeo said. "They rely upon China for food security and relied on them throughout the COVID crisis. The Chinese Communist Party should not be left off the hook. The Chinese Communist Party must respond in a way that’s serious and meaningful. They have every capacity to do it. To give them a free pass and say they cannot control it is false."

Pompeo also said he hopes Biden did not give the impression that the U.S. was weak, but that he believes making climate change the biggest problem between the U.S. and China would be construed as weakness by Xi. Pompeo also called for the president to take action when it comes to China, not just "words and meetings."

Biden's meeting with Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit lasted approximately three hours, according to the White House. Biden said the meeting was "open and candid" and covered a wide variety of issues, including China's control over the island of Taiwan. Biden said the U.S. opposes "any unilateral changes to the status quo" in Taiwan and stands by the One China policy.