Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win

The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals

As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Should the 49ers be 8-pt favorites over the Cardinals in Mexico City? Week 11, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers talented offense was middling but serviceable enough to edge the depleted Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 22-16 on Sunday night football in Week 10. The Niners will compete in another prime time slot when they travel to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night football in week 11. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 11 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers will travel internationally this week to face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's Monday Night Football, live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This matchup is one of five NFL games to be played internationally this season and will mark the 62nd meeting all-time between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series, 32- 29. This matchup is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.
