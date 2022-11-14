Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
tigerdroppings.com
Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo Sitting Courtside and Loving Him Some Warriors Dancers
San Francisco 49ers players, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, sat courtside for Monday night's Warriors vs. Spurs game. At one point cameras caught numerous dancers greeting the 49ers QB, as he greeted them all with a smile... (The Spun)
Jerry Rice reveals where 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk can improve his game
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers with 84 receiving yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers defense. It was his fourth consecutive game of 81-or-more receiving yards as the wideout continues to be on pace for his first 1,000-yard NFL season. There were mistakes, though....
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
NFC playoff standings: Where the 49ers sit ahead of Week 11 clash with Cardinals
As we head into Week 11, it's about time to start looking at the NFC playoff picture and where the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves positioned. The team is coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been 22-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, improving its record to 5-4 and inching closer to the division-leading Seattle Seahawks, who lost this past weekend.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers gut out ugly win vs. Chargers
(Episode 188) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi look back at the offensive performance against the Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo's expectations, how much the 49ers lost when Mike McDaniel left for Miami, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don't...
49ers-Cardinals: Kyle Shanahan rules out Javon Kinlaw, provides update on Arik Armstead
The San Francisco 49ers are at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, getting ready for three days of practice (starting on Thursday) before heading to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Two key defensive linemen—Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw—have missed significant time. Armstead has not...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle respond to viral Jimmy G video from Warriors game
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk sat courtside during Monday night's basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. While some fans might be excited to see all of the San Francisco 49ers stars at Chase Center, the Warriors dancers were seemingly focused on one player—Jimmy G.
Should the 49ers be 8-pt favorites over the Cardinals in Mexico City? Week 11, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers talented offense was middling but serviceable enough to edge the depleted Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 22-16 on Sunday night football in Week 10. The Niners will compete in another prime time slot when they travel to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night football in week 11. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers’ Shanahan on Mitchell, McCaffrey: “There’s not one run that one guy can do that the other guy can’t”
Sunday night was San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell's first game back since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1. While he was sidelined, the 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Mitchell entered Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers...
17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 11 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers will travel internationally this week to face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's Monday Night Football, live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This matchup is one of five NFL games to be played internationally this season and will mark the 62nd meeting all-time between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series, 32- 29. This matchup is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.
