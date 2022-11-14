The San Francisco 49ers will travel internationally this week to face the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on ESPN's Monday Night Football, live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This matchup is one of five NFL games to be played internationally this season and will mark the 62nd meeting all-time between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series, 32- 29. This matchup is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO