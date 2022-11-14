Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Current Publishing
ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs
Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
WIBC.com
The Gun Guy
BLOGS | RELFORD LAW | TACTICAL FIREARMS | OMNY | ITUNES. Guy A. Relford is the founder of the Law Offices of Guy A. Relford in Carmel, Indiana. His legal practice includes both civil and criminal litigation, focused exclusively on the defense of the U.S. and Indiana Constitutions and the promotion and protection of Second Amendment rights. He often lectures and conducts continuing legal education courses for Indiana attorneys on Indiana’s gun laws and the justified use of deadly force in self-defense.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project
Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.
cityoflawrence.org
FREE Milkweed Seeds at Lawrence Government Center
Lawrence citizens can help the monarch butterfly population by picking up FREE Milkweed seeds from the Government Center and planting them this winter (best time to plant is between November and January.) The milkweed plant is essential to monarch butterflies because it's their main source of food. The FREE seeds are available in the Parks Department office, 9001 E 59th St, Indianapolis, IN 46216, Suite 203.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
shelbycountypost.com
Established local law firm changing name to reflect its bright future
The law firm of Brown, DePrez & Johnson, P.A. is proud to announce the firm is changing its name to DePrez, Johnson, Brant & Eads, P.A. Pictured L to R: John C. DePrez IV, Brady Quackenbush, Tyler E. Brant, H. Curtis Johnson, Andrew M. Eads and R. Keegan Sullivan. The...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
thefranklinnews.com
A Hypnotizing Show
The Student Entertainment Board hosted Hypnotist Evan Gambardella last Wednesday in Custer Theater. Gambardella is a certified stage and counseling hypnotist and has been inducted to the national Guild of Hypnotists. Gambardella is internationally recognized and has taken his shows across the continental U.S. several times and has performed in 19 countries across six continents all over the world.
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
