Franklin, IN

indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs

Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

The Gun Guy

BLOGS | RELFORD LAW | TACTICAL FIREARMS | OMNY | ITUNES. Guy A. Relford is the founder of the Law Offices of Guy A. Relford in Carmel, Indiana. His legal practice includes both civil and criminal litigation, focused exclusively on the defense of the U.S. and Indiana Constitutions and the promotion and protection of Second Amendment rights. He often lectures and conducts continuing legal education courses for Indiana attorneys on Indiana’s gun laws and the justified use of deadly force in self-defense.
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project

Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cityoflawrence.org

FREE Milkweed Seeds at Lawrence Government Center

Lawrence citizens can help the monarch butterfly population by picking up FREE Milkweed seeds from the Government Center and planting them this winter (best time to plant is between November and January.) The milkweed plant is essential to monarch butterflies because it's their main source of food. The FREE seeds are available in the Parks Department office, 9001 E 59th St, Indianapolis, IN 46216, Suite 203.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
thefranklinnews.com

A Hypnotizing Show

The Student Entertainment Board hosted Hypnotist Evan Gambardella last Wednesday in Custer Theater. Gambardella is a certified stage and counseling hypnotist and has been inducted to the national Guild of Hypnotists. Gambardella is internationally recognized and has taken his shows across the continental U.S. several times and has performed in 19 countries across six continents all over the world.

