explorebigsky.com
Making it in Big Sky: Knaub & Company
BIG SKY – If there’s anyone who has seen the Big Sky community grow, it’s the Knaub family. JC arrived the year construction started at Big Sky Resort and he and his wife, Marjorie, built their life and business around the people of the area, raising children Jeff and Kristi and managing Knaub & Company and their team of tax and bookkeeping experts.
explorebigsky.com
Former Big Sky resident directs and produces ski film featuring only female athletes
“Nexus” premiered on Oct 5. in Golden, Co. and film tour will stop at Bomb Snow Film Festival in Bozeman on Dec. 2. Shannon Corsi recalls moving to Big Sky “basically full gaper” for the winter of 2015-16 and learning to snowboard while working as an outfitter for Black Tie. She said she figured snow sports out on the fly.
explorebigsky.com
Strong early snowpack leads Big Sky Resort to open early
Skiers and riders won’t need to sit around and watch the turkey thaw on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 15., Big Sky Resort announced that lifts will spin one day earlier than the planned Thanksgiving opening date. This announcement comes after a sequence of lingering storms that dropped more than 5 feet of early season snow, according to the release. The mountain will be open to all visitors, including day-ticket, Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders.
explorebigsky.com
Gina Still Smoking Artist in Residence at Lone Peak High School
Entrepreneur, fashion designer, and multimedia artist Gina Still Smoking begins her Artist in Residence program at Lone Peak High School on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. High schoolers will participate in print making and fashion design during in-class workshops and a fashion show dress rehearsal led by Gina. As co-owner of Still Smoking Designs, she uses design to speak on contemporary Native life, providing direct sources for fashion to link people on a global level to the Native people.
explorebigsky.com
Upcoming events this week: Nov. 14-20
All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m. Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m. Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m. All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m. Ladies Climb! at BASE, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Big Sky County Water and Sewer Board Meeting at...
explorebigsky.com
Arts Council’s Madrigal Dinner to return to Big Sky
Festive holiday event to take place at Buck’s T-4 on Dec. 5. The Arts Council of Big Sky is proud to present the 25th annual Madrigal Dinner, slated for Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge. This event is considered by many as the traditional opening of the holiday season and is one of the highlights for the Big Sky community. The event is a joint production between the Arts Council and the Montana State University School of Music.
