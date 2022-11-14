Festive holiday event to take place at Buck’s T-4 on Dec. 5. The Arts Council of Big Sky is proud to present the 25th annual Madrigal Dinner, slated for Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Buck’s T-4 Lodge. This event is considered by many as the traditional opening of the holiday season and is one of the highlights for the Big Sky community. The event is a joint production between the Arts Council and the Montana State University School of Music.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO