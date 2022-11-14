Girls soccer: Mount Academy repeats as state Class D champs

In its short history, the Mount Academy girls soccer team has firmly established itself as the best small school team in New York state.

The Section 9 champion Eagles successfully defended their 2021 Class D crown by sweeping Chazy 5-0 on Saturday and Cincinnatus 3-1 on Sunday in the tourney held in the Cortland region.

“The Lady Eagles showed the character and heart of a champion,’’ coach John Huleatt said.

Mount Academy (19-1) found itself in a rare trailing situation at halftime of the final. Tourney MVP Brooke Huleatt scored once and set up a pair of goals by older sister Kayley Huleatt. Madison Kaiser also received an assist.

Jarisa Temple scored for Cincinnatus and Gabriella Taylor made nine stops.

Corah Boller made six stops in the final, a day after stopping four in the semifinal shutout.

In the semifinal, Frida Mommsen scored twice with additional tallies from Brooke Huleatt, Kayley Huleatt and Kaiser. Tess Blair made eight stops for Chazy.

Mount Academy bowed in the finals of the Mid-Hudson Athletic League tournament to Our Lady of Lourdes, the only blemish on the record.

Mount Academy swept the final four in 2021, topping Fillmore, 2-1, and Poland, 3-2.

