Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
dakotanewsnow.com
Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and different organizations in Sioux Falls are working to make sure everyone can celebrate. Organizations like Feeding South Dakota do an annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help families celebrate with a traditional meal. However, marketing and communications director for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Roller Dollz prepare for upcoming season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz started back in 2006 and has continued to grow since then. The group not only brings roller derby action to the area though as they consistently give back to the community through volunteering and donations to local charities.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the zebras at the Great Plains Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The zebras are a popular exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo. We learn about them today, in our bi-weekly “Wild Wednesday” segment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Strong Towns Sioux Falls holding citizen meetings for walkability, review data to present to city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jordan Deffenbaugh says his daily walk is the perfect example of pedestrian access and safety needing improvement. It is very dangerous to be a pedestrian in Sioux Falls,” said Deffenbaugh. “I cross Minnesota every single day, and there are no painted crosswalks at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
New shelter is not answer to Sioux Falls homeless problem, task force chair says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As freezing temperatures begin to set in across the area, the most vulnerable is the homeless population. According to one Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force member, the city has identified 650 homeless children this year. In 2021, it identified 1,097. While Native Americans...
KELOLAND TV
Houndstooth House opens larger retail home store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime interior design firm recently expanded into a larger storefront in a newly remodeled Sioux Falls building. “We started working out of our cars full time while our kids were in school,” Denise Cotter said. Denise Cotter and Michelle Marino started Houndstooth...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amid backlash, SDSU president says university is not sponsoring “kid-friendly” drag show
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of South Dakota state lawmakers and conservative activists believe that a drag show advertised as “kid friendly” should not be able to move forward after it was brought to light earlier this week. The event is slated to take place...
KELOLAND TV
New South Dakota license plate designs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota drivers could be getting a new design for their license plates if they renew next year. Take a look at these license plates. After January 1st these will be the design for all non-commercial and emblem license plates. You can renew your...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota’s license plate will have a new look. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
