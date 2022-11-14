ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner and different organizations in Sioux Falls are working to make sure everyone can celebrate. Organizations like Feeding South Dakota do an annual Thanksgiving giveaway to help families celebrate with a traditional meal. However, marketing and communications director for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Roller Dollz prepare for upcoming season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz started back in 2006 and has continued to grow since then. The group not only brings roller derby action to the area though as they consistently give back to the community through volunteering and donations to local charities.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Houndstooth House opens larger retail home store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime interior design firm recently expanded into a larger storefront in a newly remodeled Sioux Falls building. “We started working out of our cars full time while our kids were in school,” Denise Cotter said. Denise Cotter and Michelle Marino started Houndstooth...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New South Dakota license plate designs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota drivers could be getting a new design for their license plates if they renew next year. Take a look at these license plates. After January 1st these will be the design for all non-commercial and emblem license plates. You can renew your...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota’s license plate will have a new look. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport

We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy