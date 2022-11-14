Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
WTVC
The Beth's 2022 Dinner of Champions Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reggie Smith talks about the "Next Level Champions" formal dinner will honor the individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serve the Chattanooga community. Stay connected with The Bethlehem Center. (423) 266-1384. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WTVC
Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Holiday specials at Snapdragon Hemp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Snapdragon Hemp is involved in many initiatives and events within the Chattanooga community. Josh Manning talks about the upcoming community initiatives and holiday specials. Stay connected with Snapdragon Hemp.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
WTVC
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Katie Belcher and Jay Day talk about how every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!. Stay connected with Grateful Gobbler.
WTVC
The Snow Queen at Dalton High School
DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Success stories
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This...
WTVC
Vascular Institute of Chattanooga: November is American Diabetes Month
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — There's a lot of stuff going on in the month of November like Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and plenty of fall activities all around. But did you know November is also American Diabetes Month?. We stopped by the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga to talk about some important...
Kingsport Times-News
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
utc.edu
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown
Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
WTVC
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
wutc.org
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County
What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
utc.edu
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
