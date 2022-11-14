ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
The Beth's 2022 Dinner of Champions Bessie Smith Cultural Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reggie Smith talks about the "Next Level Champions" formal dinner will honor the individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serve the Chattanooga community. Stay connected with The Bethlehem Center. (423) 266-1384. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Holiday specials at Snapdragon Hemp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Snapdragon Hemp is involved in many initiatives and events within the Chattanooga community. Josh Manning talks about the upcoming community initiatives and holiday specials. Stay connected with Snapdragon Hemp.
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
Grateful Gobbler

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Katie Belcher and Jay Day talk about how every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!. Stay connected with Grateful Gobbler.
The Snow Queen at Dalton High School

DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
McMahan Law Firm: Success stories

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This...
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown

Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

