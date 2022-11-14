ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

What's next for downtown OKC? The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer answers readers' questions

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097pl6_0jALclWs00

The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer fielded questions from readers Friday during the OKC Central live chat.

Steve will be doing live chats each Friday at 10 a.m. Readers can log in to their Oklahoman.com account and add questions and comments about the happenings in and around Oklahoma City.

Here is a quick look at some of the questions Steve answered Friday.

Is the First National Center going to spur more OKC destinations?

Shane H.: Steve, it's kind of magical to walk along Park Avenue and see First National bringing life and active storefronts to the street. What do you think and what are the prospects for this to spur more new storefront/retail/restaurant destinations in the central business district?

Steve: First National added a nice mix of upscale retailers that truly bring back window displays and the sort of shopping that will attract locals and visitors. We are going to see some empty storefronts get a boost from the ongoing economic recovery starting with Be Healthy Cafe opening in the space previously occupied by Coolgreens. I think we will also be seeing some changes at 100 Park Avenue as well. Mark Beffort, whose group owns Leadership Square, is holding the spaces previously occupied by Bank of America and the Medicine Cabinet in hopes of filling both spaces with new retail.

ReviewWhy Stock & Bond raises the steaks for the renovated First National Center

Where is Oklahoma County's new jail going?

Steve R.: Any word on where the new jail may be located? I've heard within 10 minutes of the courthouse, but nothing more specific.

Steve: I have no specific knowledge on this one, so this is pure speculation. The jail will need to be somewhat in the proximity of the courthouse. We know that we have people going through the justice system who often are dealing with addiction, mental health issues and homelessness. We have a great corridor of social service providers along General Pershing Boulevard and we will see the new MAPS 4 diversion hub built nearby on Linwood. My best guess is we might see one of the potential locations pop up along Pershing Boulevard. It makes sense to me.

Any developments or new apartments in OKC's Midtown?

Matthew W: Any word on the multiple developments in the Midtown area? With the uptick of interest rates, are these projects still moving forward?

Steve: We are seeing A LOT of development taking place in Midtown in 2023. Bond Payne is on track to start construction of The Citizen, a mix of offices, hospitality (I'm not yet sure what this will mean) and retail. Midtown Renaissance Group is proceeding on building offices and retail across from Fassler Hall. And Clay Farha is set to build a mix of 60 apartments and ground floor retail across from the Plaza Court building.

To quote the old commercial, "But wait! There's more!"

We're seeing apartments being built across from former Villa Teresa school campus on Classen Drive. And Marva Ellard reports sales of the new condos on the east side of the campus are doing fine and several closings are underway. Conversion of the original buildings into a boutique hotel are set to begin next year with current work including site preparation and water line improvements. I'm tracking at least one more significant development we may see announced in 2023.

