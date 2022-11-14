Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
Specialty Sandwich Shop “Hoagitos” To Open 3rd NJ Location in 2023!
Have you ever heard of a "hoagito"? If you've ever been to this sandwich shop with two other locations in New Jersey, you probably have!. Hoagitos, a specialty sandwich shop based in Monmouth County, is set to open its third New Jersey location in 2023, according to NJ.com!. They'll be...
NJ PEN
Valente’s Cucina Closes for Good in Haddonfield
Owner Marcello De Feo announced that the Italian fine dining establishment he’d built up over more than five years will close its doors for good November 20. Haddonfield restaurateur Marcello De Feo announced Monday that this will be the last week of operation for his Italian fine dining restaurant, Valente’s Cucina.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 28+ Holiday Concerts, Grand Illuminations, Craft Markets And More
It’s beginning to look like… #HolidaysinBucksCo! Head over to Shady Brook Farms to kick off their annual Holiday Light Show, take a tour of the beautifully decorated Fonthill Castle or catch a merry concert at the Bucks County Playhouse!. Check out our guide below for details on this...
visitbuckscounty.com
Pizza, Pints, and Everything Nice at Langhorne Brewing Company
There’s one thing we can all agree on: pizza and beer are always the perfect combination, and you can find both, plus so much more, at Langhorne Brewing Company!. From crisp lagers and dark stouts, to square pizza, sandwiches, and now, a fantastic deli practically next door, Langhorne Brewing is the place to grab a bite and order a pint on the Bucks County Ale Trail.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
signsofthetimes.com
Bakery’s Moose Mural Must Come Down for AutoZone Store
Barring a miracle, it appears Maggie Moose is headed for that big marshland in the sky. Not long after a brick-wall painting at Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, NJ was outlawed by local officials, the confectionery business shared a fateful update that likely spells the end of its beloved mural.
Pink Bringing New Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet. It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television,...
Sally’s Beauty In Nassau Park Pavillion Expected To Close It’s Doors
If you’re looking for an excuse to dye your hair just in time for winter, you may want to head to Sally’s in Princeton. Word on the street is that the Princeton location of Sally’s Beauty Supplies will be closing its doors for good and one of the workers said that there will be a huge closing sale soon. It’s so sad, I feel like a ton of stores in that area are slowly closing their doors!
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0