ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ PEN

Valente’s Cucina Closes for Good in Haddonfield

Owner Marcello De Feo announced that the Italian fine dining establishment he’d built up over more than five years will close its doors for good November 20. Haddonfield restaurateur Marcello De Feo announced Monday that this will be the last week of operation for his Italian fine dining restaurant, Valente’s Cucina.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

Pizza, Pints, and Everything Nice at Langhorne Brewing Company

There’s one thing we can all agree on: pizza and beer are always the perfect combination, and you can find both, plus so much more, at Langhorne Brewing Company!. From crisp lagers and dark stouts, to square pizza, sandwiches, and now, a fantastic deli practically next door, Langhorne Brewing is the place to grab a bite and order a pint on the Bucks County Ale Trail.
LANGHORNE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
signsofthetimes.com

Bakery’s Moose Mural Must Come Down for AutoZone Store

Barring a miracle, it appears Maggie Moose is headed for that big marshland in the sky. Not long after a brick-wall painting at Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, NJ was outlawed by local officials, the confectionery business shared a fateful update that likely spells the end of its beloved mural.
MEDFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

Sally’s Beauty In Nassau Park Pavillion Expected To Close It’s Doors

If you’re looking for an excuse to dye your hair just in time for winter, you may want to head to Sally’s in Princeton. Word on the street is that the Princeton location of Sally’s Beauty Supplies will be closing its doors for good and one of the workers said that there will be a huge closing sale soon. It’s so sad, I feel like a ton of stores in that area are slowly closing their doors!
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy