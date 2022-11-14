Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Arrests include hit-and-run, domestic abuse charges
Police arrested a Morgan City man Tuesday on a hit-and-run charge, and deputies booked two people who had been arrested in Assumption Parish on simple kidnapping charges. Parish deputies and Franklin police reported domestic abuse arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department...
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
brproud.com
Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
stmarynow.com
Deputies make drug-related arrests
St. Mary deputies reported two drug-related arrests Monday, one involving crack cocaine, the other on a warrant for failure to appear on marijuana and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and made these arrests:. --Darren...
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
stmarynow.com
Speeding stop ends in stolen vehicle arrest; Bayou L'Ourse residents accused of kidnapping
A Morgan City patrol officer made a speeding stop Thursday that resulted in an arrest on a possession of stolen property charge. In Assumption Parish, deputies arrested two Bayou L’Ourse people who face kidnapping charges involving a 6-year-old. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported these arrests:. —Joel...
brproud.com
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
Louisiana Police seize 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup, estimated at over $47K in street value
Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 13-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:38 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint. 7:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject. 7:33 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Arrest.
lafourchegazette.com
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
wbrz.com
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly shooting
GONZALES - A high school senior who died after being shot in a Gonzales parking lot was caught in the middle of an online feud between two groups of juveniles, police said Monday. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was shot outside the Fuel Smart on...
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash
On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
fox8live.com
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
