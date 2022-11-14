ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

stmarynow.com

Arrests include hit-and-run, domestic abuse charges

Police arrested a Morgan City man Tuesday on a hit-and-run charge, and deputies booked two people who had been arrested in Assumption Parish on simple kidnapping charges. Parish deputies and Franklin police reported domestic abuse arrests. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Labadieville man arrested for battery, APSO says

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man on felony charges. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Pelican Street. The call described Onre Batiste, 33, of Labadieville, was causing a disturbance and was allegedly armed.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Deputies make drug-related arrests

St. Mary deputies reported two drug-related arrests Monday, one involving crack cocaine, the other on a warrant for failure to appear on marijuana and weapon charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and made these arrests:. --Darren...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 13-16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:38 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint. 7:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject. 7:33 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Arrest.
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
METAIRIE, LA

