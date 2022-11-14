ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVYN6_0jALc4r000

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account.

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the victim’s account. It was unclear the number of items ordered.

In a separate investigation, police were told of a hack on a victim’s Walmart account in Union County.

The victim told troopers that someone was able to purchase $229.99 worth of times through his account.

State police in Union and Schuylkill counties are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBRE

