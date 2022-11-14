PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account.Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the victim’s account. It was unclear the number of items ordered.
In a separate investigation, police were told of a hack on a victim’s Walmart account in Union County.
The victim told troopers that someone was able to purchase $229.99 worth of times through his account.
State police in Union and Schuylkill counties are continuing to investigate the incidents.
