Relay Commerce raises $27 million to acquire more e-commerce tools
Relay Commerce, a New York City-based startup, raised $27 million in equity and debt funding earlier this year to fuel more acquisitions of e-commerce software businesses. Why it matters: It's a twist on the e-commerce aggregator trend that boomed during the pandemic — but the company is betting on software instead of widgets.
AdWeek
UK SEO Firm Rise at Seven Agrees to Co-Founder Management Buyout
Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, which has offices in the U.K. and plans to open in New York, has restructured its leadership team following a full management buyout conducted by co-founder Carrie Rose. The consultancy, which was founded in 2019 and has worked with companies such as Park Dean...
TechCrunch
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
Eptura’s Workplace Scheduling Software Wins Two APPEALIE Awards for Return to Office Solutions
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Eptura, the leading worktech software solution, announced today that Condeco, its workplace scheduling product, has been recognized with two 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Collaboration + Productivity and HR + Learning categories. APPEALIE Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including recent product improvements, Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, amongst other factors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005234/en/ Condeco receives two APPEALIE SaaS Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
TechCrunch
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
Genesis crypto lending unit halts services, adding to FTX contagion
Genesis Global Trading's crypto lending unit is the latest to suspend services amidst the fresh market rout kicked off by the public implosion of FTX.com. Why it matters: Knock-on effects of FTX.com continue. What they're saying: A source with knowledge of the situation tells Axios that Genesis is aware that...
Penguin Solutions Launches New Cloud-Native HPC/AI Control Plane and Announces Partnership with Google Cloud
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today launched Scyld Cloud Central ™ control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI offering, and announced its partnership with Google Cloud. This new unified solution for on-premises and cloud-based HPC/AI clusters will provide customers with simplified cluster deployment, streamlined user experience, and powerful cost management options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005912/en/ Penguin Solutions introduced Scyld Cloud Central control plane, a new cloud-native HPC/AI software offering, and also announced its partnership with Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FusionLayer Maintains Its Lead in the DDI Market
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- FusionLayer Inc. today announced that GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. FusionLayer was named Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, leaving the competition in its wake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005313/en/ GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
TechCrunch
LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack
The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
Amazon to lay off 10,000, biggest cuts in company history
Amazon is set to lay off around 10,000 employees, according to multiple reports Monday, which would mark the company's biggest round of job cuts ever — though a small fraction of its headcount. Why it matters: November has been a brutal month for tech layoffs, as the industry adjust...
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Business Insider
High-performance computing saves the day
Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
TechCrunch
Retool launches Workflows to go beyond the front end
“Some people try to put us in the no-code space or something. You’ll never hear us ever saying that,” Retool CEO and co-founder David Hsu told me. “The reason for that is we actually don’t believe in it really. I think if you look at tools like for example Airtable or Zapier or stuff like that, we think that’s really great if you have a simple use case or a medium-sized use case — it’s great for that. But if you want to build a really advanced use case, like an internal tool that an Amazon might build, for example, then Zapier will be able to get you 50% there very quickly, but the remaining 50% basically becomes impossible.”
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight’s advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to develop power analysis solutions for PCB designers. Keysight and Altium are partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not power integrity experts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005709/en/ Power Analyzer integrates Keysight’s electromagnetic (EM) simulation technology to support an interactive analyze-modify-analyze methodology in the Altium Designer PCB layout environment. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Backbone launches an Android version of its mobile gaming controller
That’ll change soon. This week the company is starting to roll out its Android-focused model, swapping USB-C in place of the Lightning connectivity of the iPhone build. The Android version will go for the same $99 as its iPhone equivalent — and while shipping times might shift as orders roll in, the company currently says orders placed now will arrive by Christmas.
