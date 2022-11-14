ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly

An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton

(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges

A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
