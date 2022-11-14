Read full article on original website
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
fallriverreporter.com
Police continue push to locate 45-year-old Rhode Island woman that disappeared, $20,000 reward announced
Police are once again reminding the public and issuing details concerning a missing Rhode Island woman that has seemingly disappeared. According to police, today marks six months since 45-year-old Charlotte Lester, of Warwick, disappeared from the Apponaug section of the city. Lester was last seen the evening of Monday, May...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
ABC6.com
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
fallriverreporter.com
Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6
Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
Providence police investigating shooting
Police were called to a parking lot on Charles Street and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
One hospitalized in Springfield officer involved-shooting
The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Police identify suspects in 2 Fall River shootings they say are connected
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Several people are facing charges after recent shootings in Fall River. Police said the shootings took Friday afternoon in the area of Locust and Linden streets and another shooting took place Sunday in the area of Chaves Market. No injuries were reported in either shooting.
Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly
An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
Eyewitness News
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton
(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
Providence police officer acquitted of assault charge
The judge found Jeann Lugo's actions were not unreasonable, saying they were in line with keeping public order and therefore justified.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Rhode Island man arrested on drug charges
A Rhode Island man was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court for allegedly being in possession of cocaine with an intent to distribute. Members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force “executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority,” according to a Facebook message posted by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Edgartown District Court issued the warrant “to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine.” This took place on Thursday, Nov. 10.
GoLocalProv
“We Could Not Get Any Info at All” Says Family of Man Who Died, Linked to State Police Major’s Claim
David Heffron died in March 2012 of a head injury outside of a bar in East Greenwich. That is about the only fact that is not without question, amidst swirling accusations and denials. Heffron was 58 at the time of his death. GoLocal sat down with Heffron’s sister and brother,...
Eyewitness News
I-95 north closed in Groton because a box truck ended up down an embankment
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment. State police said the highway was closed at exit 88. There’s no word on injuries or a cause. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map...
Death of 4-year-old prompts bounce castle safety warning
The CPSC said the boy died after a hoop inside the "My Bouncer Little Castle" became entangled and twisted around his neck.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs Bellingham home
Firefighters said there were water issues when they first arrived to the scene.
