Related
WalletHub Arms Black Friday Shoppers with 2022 Info on Where Their Budgets Will Go Further
WalletHub's 2022 list of Black Friday best deals should help in-store and online purchasers this season. WalletHub has released its 2022 list of Black Friday best deals, culled from survey data on 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers. Adam McCann, WalletHub financial writer, amassed the details. Analysts...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre
Image via General Recreation. General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds.
UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young Stands Up for Members as Acme Deal Looms
Wendell Young IV.Image via UFCW 1776. When news broke that Malvern-based Acme Markets and Albertsons Cos. grocery stores were being purchased by Kroger Markets, UFCW 1776 President Wendell Young IV knew exactly what he had to do — and fast.
Montgomery County Among the Nation’s 40 Wealthiest Congressional Districts of 2022
Image via the Borough of Conshohocken. Pennsylvania’s Fourth Congressional District, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest congressional districts of 2022, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes.
Ambler Videojournalist Spotlights Local Small Businesses to Help Them Succeed
Video-journalist Heather Michaelson.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. Heather Michaelson of Ambler is a 46-year-old videojournalist who uses Facebook Live to spotlight — and therefore support — area businesses still troubled financially by the pandemic. Madeleine Wright covered Michaelson’s coverage for CBS3 Philadelphia.
