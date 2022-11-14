ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert offers ways to stay safe while holiday shopping

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
As you get ready to start your holiday shopping, either in person or online, experts with AAA East Central have some tips to help keep you protected from Grinches looking to take advantage of you.

“Holiday shopping has become much easier and much more convenient with online shopping, but unfortunately, that exposes us to hackers that are wanting to gain our personal information,” said AAA East Central spokesperson Tiffany Stanley.

Stanley explained that cyber criminals prey on online shoppers by trying to steal their credit card information or their identity.

She said they can sell your personal information, make unauthorized purchases with your cards, or even open financial accounts in your name.

“Identity theft is a huge issue,” Stanley said. “Every two seconds someone falls victim.”

Stanley suggests always using a private internet connection, because public Wi-Fi can make you vulnerable.

You should also stick to reputable websites and avoid deals that look too good to be true.

Plus, use strong passwords and two-factor authentication on your online shopping accounts.

AAA also recommends using a credit monitoring service to spot and shut down any threats immediately.

“It can cost thousands of dollars to remedy a situation like this, especially when a hacker is opening new financial accounts in your name,” said Stanley. “It’s good to have that sense of security with some sort of monitoring program, that way you can be alerted if anything happens.”

If you’re shopping in person, Stanley reminds consumers to hide purchases in their cars, and keep their doors locked at all times.

“Always opt to put [purchases] in the trunk of your car, or if you must put it in the backseat, make sure it’s covered with something like a blanket, for instance,’ she said. “That way it’s not enticing a thief to go ahead and break in.”

Police: Man stole Amazon truck, leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns State police deployed its K-9, Ragnar, who was able to take the suspect down. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

