ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier explains why the South Carolina win shows Gators are headed in right direction

Billy Napier saw something new from the Florida Gators on Saturday in the win over South Carolina, and he shared it with Peter Burns and Chris Doering on the SEC Network. “Saturday against South Carolina is the first time I’ve really felt like, OK hey, this is the type of team we want to have,” Napier said. “Felt more like what we intended to be from the very beginning. Just the energy, the sideline, the team throughout the week. I thought by far the best week of practice that we’ve had. The energy, just see a lot more people enjoying what they do and doing it with intensity and urgency and detail. I think that unique culture that we’ve had in the past is coming to life here. But yeah, when your team’s playing well, that’s when it’s a lot of fun.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
drifttravel.com

A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans

A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV to tackle major development, land trust items

Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy