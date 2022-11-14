Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
drifttravel.com
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake. Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter. Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument. The victim told officers that Hill hit him...
WCJB
Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV to tackle major development, land trust items
Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
FanSided
