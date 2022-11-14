Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week
Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio. Crescenz was a good-hearted and...
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
Pink, a Doylestown Native, Set to Return Home Next Year to Perform
The Doylestown native will return to the Philadelphia area for a major show next year.Image via Pink (Facebook) One of Bucks County’s most famous figures in the music industry will be returning to her home area for a big show in 2023.
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Lyricist, to Be Turned into Museum Celebrating His Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre. Highland Farms,...
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Temple University President, West Chester Native Encourages Highschoolers to View World with Curiosity
Jason Wingard, center.Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University president and West Chester native Jason Wingard visited Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School earlier this week, where he shared his experiences growing up in Chester County and encouraged students to approach the world with curiosity, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
aroundambler.com
National Dog Show intros three new breeds in preview of Weekend Expo Attraction
The National Dog Show and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia introduced three new dog breeds that will be among almost 2,000 dogs competing at this weekend’s canine extravaganza during a preview event at the Tru By Hilton hotel Monday morning. Newly recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) the...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
King of Prussia District Makes Donation to Repurpose Former Home in Valley Forge National Historical Park
The Maurice Stephens House at Valley Forge National Historical Park.Image via Garen Meguerian at the King of Prussia District. King of Prussia District is pleased to announce a donation of $75,000 to Valley Forge Park Alliance (VFPA) for the adaptive reuse of the Maurice Stephens House at Valley Forge National Historical Park.
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Delaware’s Archmere Academy Unveils New Course on Cancer Research for Students Interested in Medicine
Dr. Jay Storm, Chief of the Division of Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, instructs students at his alma mater.Image via Archmere Academy. Archmere Academy — a Catholic high school in Claymont, Del., that is renowned for its academic excellence — has introduced a new course, Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis, into its curriculum with the help of one of its distinguished graduates.
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
