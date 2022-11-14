ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together

AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Georgia Cancer Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday evening, the Georgia Cancer Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Radiation Therapy building. Medicine and technology are ever-changing and this expanded facility houses new technology to help fight cancer. The expansion was made possible by a $10 million investment from Governor Brian Kemp and state lawmakers, which […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

National soccer tournament boost business in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Augusta University surprises local high school seniors

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

These local high school students have reason to celebrate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students at two different schools in Richmond County have made some achievements. Seven students from Augusta Prep were selected into the National Merit Scholars program, based on their PSAT scores and grade-point averages. Three qualified as semifinalists and have applied for the next round of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. SC mental health officials expanding mobile crisis …
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

