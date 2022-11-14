Read full article on original website
Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
Georgia Cancer Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday evening, the Georgia Cancer Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Radiation Therapy building. Medicine and technology are ever-changing and this expanded facility houses new technology to help fight cancer. The expansion was made possible by a $10 million investment from Governor Brian Kemp and state lawmakers, which […]
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
New Aldi, farmers’ market bring grocery options to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news for south Augusta – between a new grocery store and an upcoming farmers’ market, there will be more options for fresh produce. A new Aldi grocery store opened on Peach Orchard Road this week. Access to fresh produce and...
Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients
National soccer tournament boost business in Columbia County
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
These local high school students have reason to celebrate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students at two different schools in Richmond County have made some achievements. Seven students from Augusta Prep were selected into the National Merit Scholars program, based on their PSAT scores and grade-point averages. Three qualified as semifinalists and have applied for the next round of...
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. SC mental health officials expanding mobile crisis …
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
Columbia Co. schools introduce new cyber security curriculum for students
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is branching out and introducing a new curriculum to help students understand cyber fundamentals from the beginning to the end of their schooling. This isn’t something just for high school students. Kids can start learning cyber skills as early as kindergarten....
Augusta moves forward on Fleming Park upgrades, memorial for boy who died there
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted at Fleming Park, city leaders have approved a memorial for him and improvements at the park. In the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved more than $5.3 million for improvements at the...
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for teaching
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers are worth their weight in gold, especially the ones who love what they do like Ameesha Butler. She’s the Columbia County teacher of the year and she talks one on one with Richard Rogers about her passion for teaching.
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car collision that resulted in injuries. The crash happened on Washington Road and Alexander Drive around 9 p.m. According to the reports, multiple ambulances and patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.
