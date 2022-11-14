Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Effingham Radio
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
westkentuckystar.com
wpsdlocal6.com
westkentuckystar.com
wpsdlocal6.com
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
westkentuckystar.com
whvoradio.com
