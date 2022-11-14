Shopper Blog: ‘Traces,’ a historical novel, tells story of the women around Daniel Boone

HALLS

‘Traces,’ a historical novel, tells story of the women around Daniel Boone

Ali James, Shopper News

"Traces" is the first historical novel by Fountain City writer Patricia Hudson. It is a retelling of the pioneer life of Daniel Boone from the point of view of his wife, Rebecca, and daughters.

It all started in 1996 with a biography of Daniel Boone by Yale historian John Mack Faragher. The cover evoked Hudson’s memories of watching the 1964 Daniel Boone TV show and imaginative games in the woods with friends when she was a child, where they all wanted to play the role of the pioneer and folk hero.

“In the show, Rebecca was mostly confined to the cabin, and on the few occasions she ventured out, Daniel usually had to rescue her from Indians, or a bear, or some other frontier calamity,” said Hudson. “But when I sat down to read Faragher’s biography, I found myself drawn to Rebecca and her daughters, wanting to learn more about their lives.”

Hudson searched for scraps of information about Rebecca Boone and her two eldest daughters, Susannah and Jemima. Much of what she learned she gleaned from the journals and documents left by librarian Lyman Draper.

“I spent hours sitting in a darkened room, slowly spooling through often barely legible documents, frame by frame on microfiche,” she said. “The good news is that Draper was a packrat and saved everything, which is a blessing for historians.”

He was an amateur historian or an archivist. He went into the backwoods and collected world histories from people who knew the pioneers, according to Hudson.

“Rebecca shows up in only tiny pieces. That is why the novel is called 'Traces'; there are only traces of women,” said Hudson. “Draper was only interested in what the men were doing."

"Traces" has a double meaning; the first road, Wilderness Road, was originally called Boone’s Trace.

Hudson learned that Rebecca had black hair and dark eyes and was "over common-sized" for that time, standing at 5’8”, just two inches shorter than her husband. “She represents to me so many women who were there and have been forgotten,” said Hudson. “I wanted to include her daughters because they had very different experiences, which will be revealed in the book.”

Pre-orders of the book arrived in late October, and Fireside Industries, the fiction imprint of the University Press of Kentucky, officially published the book. It is now available at Union Ave Books and at bookshop.org , an online retailer that donates a percentage of sales to independent bookstores.

Facts and fiction were blended in "Traces."

“I think because I was a reference librarian I stuck to the facts as tightly as I possibly could, but there are so many gaps with concern to women,” said Hudson. “They moved around a lot and the records followed Daniel, so I tried to put them where they were living at any given time.”

During the Revolutionary War, Hudson said, women were left alone because their husbands were frequently gone.

“There were two really telling stories that made it into the historical record,” she said. One was by a missionary in North Carolina; he talked about how afraid Rebecca was. Later Reverend Shane interviewed a woman who recounted a story from the summer of 1774; Rebecca was unhappy with the men at the fort and felt they had gotten careless.

The women defended the fort and locked them outside the two gates. “It showed up the men,” said Hudson. “So to me that showed that this woman was strong, she was frightened and unsure but she was willing to confront the entire community of men who weren’t doing their job.”

Hudson has a bachelor of arts in history and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science. In her 30 year-plus freelance career, Hudson has written for publications such as Country Living, Women’s Sports and Fitness, frequently contributing to Southern Living Magazine’s Southeast and Mid-Atlantic editions. Hudson was also a contributing editor at Americana magazine, writing about historic preservation, folk art and travel destinations for history enthusiasts for 15 years.

Other published work includes "A Guide to the Inns of the Southern Mountains" and "Listen Here: Women Writing in Appalachia," as well as "The Carolinas and the Appalachian States," a volume in the Smithsonian Guide to Historic America series.

“I would like people to recognize women’s roles,” said Hudson. “If you pick up a history book, women are very much in the margins, and I have always thought that was not fair and good history. Women’s stories haven’t been valued, and the only way to tell them is through fiction."

BEARDEN

Webb girls finish strong in tough division at state cross country meet

John Shearer, Shopper News

The Webb School girls’ cross country team would have loved being the best at the recent state meet, but they ended up finishing pretty well simply by doing their best.

The Lady Spartans managed to finish in second place in the tough Division II-AA classification behind only a very good Harpeth Hall team from Nashville.

“Overall, our team probably maximized that day for sure,” said head coach Bobby Holcombe. “Harpeth Hall, they ran one of their best races of the year. If everyone (on the Webb team) had run a PR (personal record), we would have still probably lost by five to seven points."

In the scoring in which the runners are given points depending on what place they finish, and a lower score is better, Webb finished with 98 points behind Harpeth Hall’s 51 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville in early November.

That still put them comfortably ahead of traditionally competitive Baylor and Girls Preparatory School from Chattanooga, who had 112 and 165 points, respectively. Finishing fifth with 168 points was Knoxville Catholic.

Webb’s finish was the best overall at the state meet by any girls’ or boys’ team from the Knoxville area other than the state champion Farragut boys in Division I.

While Holcombe was pleased with the effort overall in what was just his girls’ second year to compete in the larger classification of Division II, the strategy did not work as well. But that was due primarily more to top runner Bella Guillamondegui of Harpeth Hall than any Webb runners.

Holcombe said the plan was for Anna Graves and freshmen twins Calysta and Jazzlyn Garmer to hang just off the Harpeth Hall star as long as possible, but in the second half of the race, Guillamondegui was able to pull away. The senior ran the 5-kilometer course in a sizzling 17 minutes, 54 seconds to finish nearly a minute ahead of the junior Graves’ 18:49.

Despite the forced change in strategy, the Lady Spartans managed to stay composed, he added.

“She had a good strong second half and we started running for second place,” he said. “The big thing was making sure we stayed dialed in.”

Behind Graves’ second place, other top finishers for Webb were Calysta Garmer in fourth (19:06), Jazzlyn Garmer in 10 th (19:51), junior Lauren Davis in 34 th (21:10) and junior Avery Krishnan in 48 th (21:38). Catholic’s top finisher was senior Kaylee Estridge in 19 th place (20:22).

Holcombe – who was assisted by Adam Braude, Samantha Haase, and Tony Cosey (a former Olympian and CAK coach, whom he considers almost a co-head coach) – is in his eighth year coaching cross country and assisting the track team.

The Webb position is just his part-time job, as he also does some private coaching of adult runners and triathletes through his Knoxville Endurance business. His background in running is also a little unusual, as he did not become a serious runner himself until he was in the Marines.

That led to him training some under former UT cross country coach and current ETSU coach George Watts while a semipro runner in the early 2000s. He was recommended for the Webb job by former Spartan coaches Warren Heiser and Michael Wortley and has enjoyed the work, he said.

And this year has been really rewarding, he said, particularly with how the top three runners have done so well. That includes Graves improving and breaking 18 minutes over the course of the season, and her competition with Jazzlyn for the No. 1 spot, with Calysta also with them much of the year.

“They feed off each other really well,” Holcombe said.

WORDS OF FAITH

An epidemic of unhoused people, a biblical command, and not quite an army of helpers

John Tirro, Shopper News

In October, our congregation held a three-week class, A Christian Response to Homelessness .

“A” is important there, as there’s more than one Christian response, but we had to start somewhere. The need is so great right now.

We’re located on the corner of 5th and Broadway − “Serving God on 5th & Broad!” − and we’ve been not only serving but serving with, worshiping with, and long-term relating with people − the image of God − experiencing homelessness, for decades.

We’re across from Volunteer Ministry Center, a block from Knox Area Rescue Ministries, and we’ve led music, served dinner, baked bread, disinfected mattresses, sorted clothes, shared meals and communion, lamented losses, and celebrated victories − an apartment gained, mental health stabilized, relationships built. Much of that happened through a summer youth camp, WOW Urban Ministry, that brought groups from all over the country to learn, worship, and serve on our block, but also through the daily life of our church, people getting involved, one, two, and three at a time.

A lot of that shut down during COVID, as so much was large-group and very face-to-face and huggy. At the same time, need around us escalated, our doctors saw signs of starvation, and we partnered with Metropolitan Community Church and Methodist congregations to host feeding ministries Mondays and Thursdays. But the need kept climbing.

That brings us to our class. First, there are over 2,000 passages in scripture commanding us to care for the poor: the widow, the orphan, and the homeless (Leviticus 19:33-34; Deuteronomy 15:4-5; Isaiah 58:9b-12). Jesus was homeless (Matthew 8:20). All of Israel was homeless, and even when they had homes, most of the time they were oppressed by foreign regimes or their own poor governments (no need to give specific passages − it’s the context of all of the Bible). So we looked at that.

Next, an article by Jeremy Waldron, “Homelessness and the Issue of Freedom” (Google search brings it right up), points out: In America there are only two kinds of property, public and private. On public − like a sidewalk − you’re not allowed to do most things necessary to live, like build a fire to cook or heat water to wash up, pick a spot to go to the bathroom, or lie down to sleep. If you don’t have private property, you’re at the mercy of others who do, to decide whether you get to do the things necessary to live or not. That’s part of why people − the image of God − experiencing homelessness do those things in public places.

While we worked on this, I attended a mayor’s roundtable on homelessness − and I’m so grateful to Mayor Indya Kincannon and agencies involved − then a meeting of Knoxville/Knox County Homeless Commission, then walked our block with Victor Brown of the Health Department. So many good, caring people are at work on this. Praise God.

I invite you to get involved. The next few weeks, we’ll be touring VMC and making blessing bags. Drop me an email ( john@sjlcknox.org ).

John Tirro is pastor of music at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Info: sjlcknox.org .

HVA band catches high scores and fireflies

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

About 700 spectators gathered last week at Hardin Valley Academy stadium for a full performance of the 140-member Spirit of the Valley Marching Band presenting their award-winning show, “Catching Fireflies.”

The entrance fee was a $1 donation to go to Friends of the Smokies, home to synchronous fireflies.

There were plenty of chills and cheers as the band first played softly with the sound of crickets then built to a crescendo with Color Guard flags flying and rifles twirling high into the air.

“The title of the show is ‘Catching Fireflies’ and was inspired by the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We tried to get up there to see them, but we weren’t chosen in the lottery,” said band director Alex Rector.

“We have a number of props on the field, from realistic trees to a Mason jar. The kids have light sources representing fireflies that end up in the Mason jar by the end of the show. It’s just a nod to our local area and the Great Smoky Mountains. It’s been fun to see because the kids aren’t pretending be a character they’ve never been before. In this show, they get to return to childhood and catch fireflies with real experience and real emotion they can tie into their performance."

A little different from other marching band shows, "Fireflies" features nine soloists who play in two ensembles. They are stellar performers from all classes and include a clarinet quartet with Olivia Colloredo, Emily Capps, Elyssa Robertson and Aidan McAlister. Later in the show, Colloredo returns with Dylan McCurry, Sterling Ross, Erica Walker, Nora Smith and Matthew Barrett.

The ensembles play atop a Mason jar lid while the band catches "fireflies" and collects them in the giant jar.

The band features three drum majors − Channing Clarke, Brody Johnston, and Josie Wade − who lead with a crisp style sure to earn points at competition.

The show is popular on the competition circuit. Spirit of the Valley scored number 8 in the finalists at the 2022 Bands of America Championships held in Jacksonville, Alabama, in late October.

Band parents paid homage to the band during the competition. They waved glow sticks, which looked like fireflies, in the stands. Many band parents and band members mentioned how cool it was to see the “fireflies” from the field.

The band most recently traveled to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

Info: Find HVA Band on Facebook

POWELL

Chance encounter shines light in a dark place for photographer

Al Lesar, Shopper News

At the time, gas money didn’t seem like a big deal.

Four years later, it’s still having a significant impact on Josh Williams’ life.

A friend of the 40-year-old Williams hit him up for $50 in gas money. All his buddy had in return was a Sony a6000 camera. Williams had no idea what the barter was all about, but now he’s plenty glad he made it.

A new a6000 today will cost about $650. But, over the course of the past couple years, the camera has proven to be priceless.

“A year ago, I had three major deaths in the family – my mom, dad and brother – within a six-week span,” said the Powell resident. “It was hard to get through. I kept looking for a healthy alternative, so I found taking pictures helped. It helped me let things go and get through that time.”

In the process, Williams, who is a customer retention specialist at ADT in his real job, started feeling comfortable behind the lens.

Turning pro

As his skill improved, he added another lens or two to give another dimension to this hobby that evolved into a passion. With his 12-year-old daughter as a model, he experimented with lighting and other facets of photography.

“I’d post the pictures (of his daughter) on social media,” he said. “The response I got was always positive.”

One response, though, was a bit different. Friends Leo and Melissa Palmer reached out to Williams and asked if he could photograph their wedding, which was a few weeks ago.

“I’ve never been a good planner – which could be good or could be bad,” he said. “In photography, I’ve learned to just go with the flow. You have to understand the fundamentals, and know the lighting so it makes the photo ‘pop,’ but you just have to go along with the flow.”

Though he admitted to being no more than a novice pursuing a passion, Williams said he felt no pressure shooting the wedding. He let the action happen and tried to be in the right place, while maintaining a low profile.

Now a business

In early October, Williams was shooting the nature at Collier Preserve when he saw a mother with her phone taking photos of her teenage daughter in her Homecoming dress. He asked the mother if he could use the daughter as a model.

“Really, it was all about marketing,” he said. “After we were done, I posted the photos (on social media).”

In the posting of the photos, he made an offer to shoot photos in the park before the Homecoming dance. He had three teens take him up on his offer.

“It was fun to get that portrait experience,” he said. “The lighting that evening was perfect. It was so much fun and I learned a lot.”

The learning hasn’t slowed down. Williams has decided to start a business – The Local Outsider Photography. At the same time, he’s pursuing education, lessons and certifications from a variety of professional sources.

“I’m too new to the business to have any sort of pricing structure set,” he said. “I’ll talk with each client and determine a price.”

To contact Williams, go to his business Facebook page, call 865-582-5528, or email jdubyah30@gmail.com .

HALLS

K-Candles make scents for the holidays

Ali James, Shopper News

Karolina Trejos-Youree has always loved candles, but noticed that certain candles made her sneeze. “I started making candles about nine years ago as a hobby because we were sensitive to the chemicals and fragrances in some of them,” she said. “I tried paraffin and beeswax, but they were hard to scent. Soy is easy to work with and it doesn’t get as hot.”

Next Trejos-Youree had her friends try out the candles and K-Candles, obviously named for the initial of her first name, was born.

At first Trejos-Youree made candles with a classic apple or vanilla scent. “At Christmas I decided to give some as presents so I wanted to make something with evergreen,” she said. “I found that scents like apple pie, pumpkin spice and cranberry – baked goods smells – were perfect for the holidays.”

In the spring Trejos-Youree leans toward more floral, and in the summer more citrus like pineapple and orange mixed with coconut. “I try to do that seasonally,” Trejos-Youree said. “One of my most popular candles is the orange spice with cinnamon and clove, and that is actually our best-seller all year round; even in spring and summer people are asking for it.”

The other hot seller is a blend of ginger, white tea and lavender. “It sounds kind of weird, but it is calming and clean and that one sells a lot,” she added. “The raspberry and vanilla candle has a little bit of fruitiness that people like, too.”The blueberry cobbler, pumpkin souffle and apple pie scents make good options for home sellers or for party hosts.

When Trejos-Youree’s children were little she would try to make a couple dozen candles per night. As a one-woman-show she now spends much of the week pouring candles and making wax melts. “There is a lot that comes with it, I don’t just pour and mix and that’s it,” she said. “There are different sizes of jars and labels, I have to cut the labels and wicks to fit; there is a lot to do.”

Going into the holiday market season, Trejos-Youree is busier than ever with K-Candles. “Everybody is thinking about candles,” she said. “Even spring was busy this year, (but) the bulk of my time is spent on events in October and November.”

K-Candles can be found on consignment at Tile Sensations on Sutherland, KC Kitchen Center on Kingston Pike and SoKno Market on West Governor John Sevier Highway. Trejos-Youree also makes custom bulk orders for anything from weddings to baby shower/gender reveal parties. "I did a few for a small daycare center, too,” she said.

On Nov. 27, K-Candles will be set up at the Ijams Annual Holiday Marketplace, and Trejos-Youree is preparing for the Old City Market downtown on Nov. 13, Sustainable Future Center Holiday Market on Dec. 3 and Stanley’s Greenhouse Holiday Market on Dec. 4, as well as events at Hey Bear Café.

K-Candles come in a choice of four-, eight-or 16-ounce jars, with the medium size proving to be the most popular. Wax melts come in a package of six in either a square or flower shape. Right now, Trejos-Youree is working on some autumn leaves wax melts and developing room sprays for the holiday season.

POWELL

Young mom builds up a business while sketching the world around her

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Paying her dues was all part of the process for Tori Clark.

Since she picked up her first pencil and started to draw at 18 months old, Clark had always had a passion for art. Homeschooled most of her life, art was always a big part of her education.

“I would always gravitate toward the natural pull of art,” the Powell resident said.

While studying at Pellissippi State Community College, she had an equally strong pull to be a mom. Going through a four-year college regimen to be an art teacher seemed a difficult proposition.

“I left school, got two jobs to pay the bills, and did my art ‘til about 2 a.m. every day,” she said. “I read about other artists who went two or three years without charging for their art, just to get known.”

It didn’t take long for Clark to understand the true meaning of “starving artist.”

“I met my husband (Garrett Clark, 2013 Powell High grad) at one of my jobs,” Tori said. “So I guess it was meant to be.”

Focus on her art

Tori was mostly giving away her art to family and church friends. All the while, she’s gaining experience in the different mediums that were available.

One day her husband got a promotion, which meant Tori’s other jobs weren’t necessary. She was able to stay home and work on the business she named Sketching Tori.

“I was so happy I cried, when I found out I could focus just on my art,” Tori said.

With the help of YouTube videos by Bob Ross, who made a name for himself as an artist on public television in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Tori became a full-time artist in 2020.

About that time, the pandemic hit full throttle.

Disposable income was hard to come by for most people. It wasn’t a good time to try to sell artwork.

“I had to shift my mindset,” Tori said. “I was able to do what I loved. Nothing else mattered.”

Considered affordable

About a year ago, Tori’s daughter came along. She has No. 2 on the way in May.

“I had no idea how I would do my art with a baby,” she said. “It worked out, so I’m sure I’ll figure out how to do it with two.”

Tori works in the basics of charcoal and graphite, along with acrylic paint.

But it’s the high-tech digital work that’s in demand.

“There’s an app that allows me to pull anything off a picture,” she said. “From there, I just sketch out a painting. It’s like working on a computer.”

Tori said a popular phenomenon, comprising about 30% of her clients, is to have deceased loved ones included in current family portraits. It’s an easy process to be able to make those paintings happen.She said her prices are hard to pin down.

“My faith plays a huge part in everything I do,” Tori said. “I always do honest work. I don’t overcharge. I’m honest with my time and am considered affordable.

“It’s hard for me to say exactly what the prices would be. It’s all determined by the time involved.”For more information, contact Tori on her Sketching Tori Facebook and Instagram pages.

OPINION

Finding happiness in the things that endure

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It’s late in the evening and I’m in bed, pretending to relax. My husband isn’t fooled.

“It’s OK, Honey,” he says, gently. “Why don’t you head over to your parents’ house now. Buttercup and I will be fine.” I’m grateful for his words. I heave a sigh of relief and get out of bed to pack for the night.

I shove my toothbrush and a pair of pajamas into a bag, then look at my watch. I’ll need to hurry if I want to be at my parents’ house before it’s time to give my father his new medication, the one that’s supposed to help him sleep through the night so my mom can finally get some rest.

With a quick kiss for my husband and my Great Dane, I head out the door.

My mom is waiting for me when I arrive. She looks at me through tired eyes and says, “What do we do now?” I laugh a little and try to lighten the mood. “It’s a slumber party, Mom. Let’s get Dad in bed so we can eat ice cream and tell ghost stories.” She laughs and I squeeze her hand. We’re both pretending now, but it feels like the right thing to do.

My mother gives my dad his regular evening pills, then I get the new medication from the refrigerator. I know she’s nervous, so I promise her everything is going to be fine. My voice is convincing and strong.

I sit at the side of the bed and smile at my father. “I’m going to give you something to help you sleep,” I say. He looks confused so I add, “You’ve been getting up a lot during the night. The doctor wants you to try a new medication.” He doesn’t say anything, but he opens his mouth like a little bird so I can squirt the clear liquid under his tongue.

“Everything is OK, Love,” my mother says as she kisses his cheek, “I’m right here with you.” He closes his eyes, finally. My mom and I wait, hoping the dosage is enough to let him sleep.

We check on him every few minutes. When he seems to be resting comfortably, my mother crawls into bed beside him. I head to the guest bedroom so I can be close by in case they need me during the night.

An hour or so later, I sit up in bed. I can hear my parents talking but I’m not sure what they’re saying. I tiptoe closer to see if they need something. That’s when I hear my dad say, “Anita, I love you more than anything in this whole wide world.”

“I love you too, Ronny,” she says, softly. “Very much.”

“I’m so glad you’re next to me,” he replies, his voice choked with emotion.

“Me too,” my mother says, softly.

The next morning, we sit at the kitchen table sipping coffee and evaluating the effects of the new medication. When we’re done with breakfast, I tell my mom I need to head home to do some writing. I promise to check on her later. “Write something happy,” she calls as I walk out the door.

And while I know this column isn’t what my mother had in mind, my parents’ love story is the happiest thing I know. There is beauty in their devotion to each other. There’s beauty to be found in 68 years of marriage that has endured even as my dad’s dementia has progressed. And even on the hardest days, I’m honored to witness that love.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com .

