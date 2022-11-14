ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Permitting: The cold is not leaving anytime soon

By Chick Jacobs
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
In the Cape Fear region, cold may have been delayed — but it wasn't denied.

A potent outbreak of Canadian air sent parts of the region below freezing Monday morning. It doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon, either.

A second shot of cold is on the way, with scattered showers ahead of it. By the end of the week, Fayetteville will struggle to see the high side of 50 degrees. It's been colder, of course. Does anyone remember just a few years ago, when the high in Fayetteville was 42? Brrr!

Here's the setup

Chilly high pressure rolled into the Carolinas Sunday, with gusty winds and lows into the upper 20s in parts of the region. The wind has died down, but chilly Canadian air has set up shop.

A messy low-pressure system will advance on the state Tuesday, likely bringing light rain across the Cape Fear region. There's no concern with severe weather, and certainly nothing wintry. Fayetteville could see up to a half-inch of rain, perhaps more to the east. Throw in a chilly northeast wind and highs across the region likely won't get much above 50.

Wednesday looks dry, depending on how long it takes for an approaching cold front to push offshore. Despite lingering clouds, we should reach a high of 55 or so, with lows near 40.

Down the road

The cold air is reloading, snagging packets of polar chill from western Canada and sending them south. Indications are that the first will reach the Cape Fear region on Thursday. Highs may not reach 50 in Fayetteville, with a low near freezing. If the first week of November felt like October, this weekend will feel like December.

The weekend looks clear and chilly. Highs again will stall at about 50, with lows near freezing. Cloud cover is possible as well, depending on how some Gulf moisture sets up over the weekend. For now, things look dry, but check back in a couple of days.

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

The Fayetteville Observer

