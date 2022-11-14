Read full article on original website
Curt C
2d ago
Young and successful...so much to live for.None of us are guaranteed a tomorrow...live every day as if it were your last...for one day your sure to be right...may they rest in peace.
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
plymouthvoice.com
Car crash takes lives of Northville couple
Nov. 15, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Township police report a car crash early Saturday morning in the area of Seven Mile and Napier killed Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. According to a news release, Northville Township Police and Fire personnel responded to Bayberry Way in...
Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
fox2detroit.com
Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice. Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
Man charged with murder after Shelby Twp. woman found dead in pickup following Roseville crash
A 19-year-old man now faces a murder charge in the death of a Shelby Township woman whose body was found in the bed of her pickup the man was driving at the time of an accident earlier this month in Roseville. Stephen Freeman was charged with felony murder Tuesday, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. ...
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
abc12.com
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
WILX-TV
Woman suffers medical episode, crashes into Holt church sign
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle struck a digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church on Monday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. between Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Delhi Township. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving a van tried to turn left when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle. The van knocked over a light pole and struck the digital sign for the church.
fox2detroit.com
Down syndrome couple taught to dance for wedding from Clarkston studio
The Waterford couple both born with Down syndrome decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. a special wedding celebration set for July. And they wanted to dance.
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud
Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
Warren police: 2 family members arrested after road rage incident, assault of police officers
A case of road rage on Wednesday ended with two family members in custody. A 36-year-old Warren woman and a 30-year-old Woodhaven woman were both arrested after the incident, which unfolded around 2 p.m. in Warren on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
Detroit News
Man, 67, dies after crash Wednesday on Novi Road
Novi — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning car crash that left a 67-year-old man dead. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar Street, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the Novi man was driving north on Novi Road...
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
Detroit News
Investigation of Oakland Co. doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs widens
Farmington Hills authorities have received 33 additional tips against Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran, who is facing several charges of criminal sexual conduct stemming from his longtime affiliation with youth hockey programs, Oakland County officials said during a news conference Wednesday. The dozens of new tips come after Levran...
