Northville, MI

Curt C
2d ago

Young and successful...so much to live for.None of us are guaranteed a tomorrow...live every day as if it were your last...for one day your sure to be right...may they rest in peace.

plymouthvoice.com

Car crash takes lives of Northville couple

Nov. 15, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Township police report a car crash early Saturday morning in the area of Seven Mile and Napier killed Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. According to a news release, Northville Township Police and Fire personnel responded to Bayberry Way in...
NORTHVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. 
LIVONIA, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Woman suffers medical episode, crashes into Holt church sign

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle struck a digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church on Monday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. between Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Delhi Township. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving a van tried to turn left when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle. The van knocked over a light pole and struck the digital sign for the church.
HOLT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Man, 67, dies after crash Wednesday on Novi Road

Novi — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning car crash that left a 67-year-old man dead. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar Street, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the Novi man was driving north on Novi Road...
NOVI, MI

