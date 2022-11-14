Read full article on original website
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Lake Effect Snow Explained
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will...
Syracuse gets ready for the snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse is seeing some difficulty in bringing in plow drivers this year... More than what they were in 2021. The commissioner of public works, Jeremy Robinson said he used to have people out the door ready to apply but thinks the pandemic changed that. Robinson said,...
Weather alerts through the weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
Snowfall reports from first widespread snow in CNY
The first widespread snowfall occurred across Central New York Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. There wasn’t a lot of snow for anyone, but enough to cover the ground and make it look quite festive heading towards the holiday season. What a difference a week makes, huh?. The...
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
Expect snow around the area this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is on the way, and we have alerts to prove it. Today will be quiet, though. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. It stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s. Snow starts up overnight. A winter...
Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven’t prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Lake effect snow showers Thursday
Low temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday night with snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday with snow showers throughout the day. A few snow showers are expected Thursday night into Friday morning with a few flurries throughout the day there. A winter weather advisory is in effect as well as a lake effect snow warning from Wednesday night into Thursday with several inches of snow expected in northwestern Oneida County.
