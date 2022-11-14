ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Explained

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!
MICHIGAN STATE
cnycentral.com

Syracuse gets ready for the snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse is seeing some difficulty in bringing in plow drivers this year... More than what they were in 2021. The commissioner of public works, Jeremy Robinson said he used to have people out the door ready to apply but thinks the pandemic changed that. Robinson said,...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Snowfall reports from first widespread snow in CNY

The first widespread snowfall occurred across Central New York Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. There wasn’t a lot of snow for anyone, but enough to cover the ground and make it look quite festive heading towards the holiday season. What a difference a week makes, huh?. The...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
wwnytv.com

Expect snow around the area this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is on the way, and we have alerts to prove it. Today will be quiet, though. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. It stays chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s. Snow starts up overnight. A winter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Lake effect snow showers Thursday

Low temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday night with snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday with snow showers throughout the day. A few snow showers are expected Thursday night into Friday morning with a few flurries throughout the day there. A winter weather advisory is in effect as well as a lake effect snow warning from Wednesday night into Thursday with several inches of snow expected in northwestern Oneida County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

