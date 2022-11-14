ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

ESPN FPI Update: Surprise team now holds highest probability to win Pac-12 Championship

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

If you lose a game, confidence levels in your abilities are going to drop.

It should come as no surprise that following the Oregon Ducks’ loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday night offered a major blow to Dan Lanning’s College Football Playoff chances, as well as his teams’ Pac-12 Championship opportunities as well.

The Ducks are still in a position where if they take care of business and win the final two games on their schedule, they will make it to Las Vegas for the title game. However, the final two games are anything but easy, facing the No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 25 Oregon State Beavers.

As I said above, confidence in the Ducks is waning after their loss to Washington.

Oregon is no longer the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, and their chances to make the CFP have tanked, though they aren’t yet at zero.

Here’s how ESPN’s FPI views the rest of the schedule for the Ducks:

Week 12 vs. No. 10 Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQdqD_0jALaqlh00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Updated Win Percentage: 48.2% Oregon Win Former Win Percentage: 55.3% Oregon Win CONTEXT: To nobody's surprise, the Ducks are no longer favored to win this game against the Utes. Coming off of a tough loss to Washington, and potentially having your starting quarterback injured has caused some confidence in the Ducks to wane, so it will be interesting how much fire they come out and play with as they look for revenge after the way that last year ended.

Week 13 at Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih3Vt_0jALaqlh00 (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Updated Win Percentage: 60.5% Oregon Win Former Win Percentage: 67.5% Oregon Win CONTEXT: Are the Ducks really going to lose to both Washington and Oregon State in the same year? That would be a brutal start to the Dan Lanning era, even if Oregon won every other game on the schedule. On paper, the Ducks have the upper-hand in this matchup by a good margin. We saw how that played out against the Huskies, though.

Oregon Season Outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KR9NB_0jALaqlh00 Win Conference:  26.0%

  • Previous: 33.1%
Make College Football Playoff: 1.4%
  • Previous: 14.6%
Make National Championship:  0.4%
  • Previous: 4.0 %
Win National Championship: 0.1%
  • Previous: 1.2%

Pac-12 Title Chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIZVY_0jALaqlh00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Utah Utes (36.7%)
  2. USC Trojans (27.7%)
  3. Oregon Ducks (26.0%)
  4. UCLA Bruins (6.6%)
  5. Washington Huskies (3.0%)

College Football Playoff Chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzybT_0jALaqlh00 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

  1. USC Trojans (7.2%)
  2. Utah Utes (4.0%)
  3. Oregon Ducks (1.4%)

1

1

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen

The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst: Arkansas vs Bielema, Illinois very likely

Doomsaying fans of the Arkansas football program are proclaiming the Hogs have lost. Arkansas won’t make a bowl game. The most realistic fans, however, see that the Razorbacks’ most likely record at the end of the regular season is 6-6. Such a record would put Arkansas right in position for a second consecutive bowl game for the first time since Bret Bielema was coach. Oh, and speaking of Bielema… ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura thinks the two old flames might rekindle. Bonagura has Arkansas and Illinois projected to meet in the Music City Bowl on December 31. It would be the first meeting between the two since Bielema was let go as coach following a season-ending loss to Missouri in 2017. He has since become head coach at Illinois and has the Fighting Illini at 7-3 with two games remaining. Arkansas needs a win against either Ole Miss on Saturday or at Missouri the day after Thanksgiving to clinch bowl eligibility. Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against the Rebels is at 6:30 p.m. List Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart - KJ Jefferson is starting
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Bo Nix’s availability unclear, Oregon coaches, players express confidence in Ty Thompson

Going into the 2022 season, it was always a question of who the starting quarterback was going to be for the Oregon Ducks: Bo Nix or Ty Thompson. That question has obviously been answered, but while there wasn’t ever much need to learn the definitive backup because of Nix’s proficiency as the starter, we finally got a clear and concise answer from head coach Dan Lanning on that front this week. “Ty’s consistently been that guy for us,” Lanning said. We may see Thompson have to be “that guy” this weekend against the No. 10 Utah Utes in a night game at Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah

Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was seen being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to be able to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy