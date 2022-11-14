Joan E. Vike, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born in Stoughton on May 25, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Skoien. Joan graduated from Stoughton High School. On April 30, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart Charles Vike. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, attending baseball games, and spending time with family and friends, especially with the grandchildren. Joan worked at several local businesses in Stoughton until her retirement from Stoughton Hospital after 34 years as an operating room technician. She enjoyed walking, cooking, making lefse, knitting, and watching the Packers and Cubs. Joan had a quick wit and loved having fun. She was a longtime caretaker for Charles until his death in 2009. Joan is survived by three children, Kathy Jo (David Eugster) Vike, Kristy (Karl) Manthe, and Chip (Kim) Vike Jr.; five grandchildren, Brooke (Kyle), Greg (Katy), Charlie, Elizabeth, and Mikayla (Sam); five great grandchildren, Maeva, Audrey, Grady, Makenna, and Thomas; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings, Dorothy Mehrkens, Lawrence Skoien, and Eleanor Gunderson. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Burial took place in Lutheran Cemetery South. Please share your memories of Joan by posting on her Tribute Wall at:www.CressFuneralService.com.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO