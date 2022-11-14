Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Stoughton trio named Badger East All-Conference
After winning its first regional championship in six years, a trio of Stoughton volleyball players were named Badger East All-Conference recently. Stoughton senior Amelia Albers was named first-team all-conference at libero. Albers led the team with 491 digs – 5.3 per set – and 58 aces – 0.6 per set.
Football: Stoughton’s Griffin Empey named Badger Small Offensive Lineman of Year
Griffin Empey led the Stoughton football’s all-conference selections as the senior standout was named the Badger Small’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Empey was an unanimous first-team selection on the offensive line, as well as an unanimous choice as a first-team down lineman on defense. Empey collected 80...
Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
Sullivan: November is No Good
The poet said that April is the cruelest month, but poets say a lot of things and not all of them are right. I don’t know much about poetry – I got lost somewhere between the lilacs and all the German. Still, April has been decent to me....
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.
Joan E. Vike
Joan E. Vike, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born in Stoughton on May 25, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Skoien. Joan graduated from Stoughton High School. On April 30, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart Charles Vike. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, attending baseball games, and spending time with family and friends, especially with the grandchildren. Joan worked at several local businesses in Stoughton until her retirement from Stoughton Hospital after 34 years as an operating room technician. She enjoyed walking, cooking, making lefse, knitting, and watching the Packers and Cubs. Joan had a quick wit and loved having fun. She was a longtime caretaker for Charles until his death in 2009. Joan is survived by three children, Kathy Jo (David Eugster) Vike, Kristy (Karl) Manthe, and Chip (Kim) Vike Jr.; five grandchildren, Brooke (Kyle), Greg (Katy), Charlie, Elizabeth, and Mikayla (Sam); five great grandchildren, Maeva, Audrey, Grady, Makenna, and Thomas; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings, Dorothy Mehrkens, Lawrence Skoien, and Eleanor Gunderson. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Burial took place in Lutheran Cemetery South. Please share your memories of Joan by posting on her Tribute Wall at:www.CressFuneralService.com.
Is It OK To Get Drunk Before A High School Football Game?
Hopefully, you read the title of this blog as a rhetorical question. Hi. My name is Joe Dredge and I love high school sports. I participated in them myself while attending Harlem High School. My dad has coached high school sports longer than I've been alive. And now I have the privilege of calling high school football and basketball over the airwaves of 1440 WROK.
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Main Street set for historic rebranding
Stoughton has been celebrating its 175th with nostalgic flair all year long throughout its mainstay events. And now, a group comprising city government and local organizations has created a donation account to help continue that celebration and exhibition of Stoughton’s history along Main Street in a more permanent manner, with historical signs and photographs to be displayed throughout key locations.
Stoughton area remembers its veterans Nov. 11
Stoughton American Legion Post 59 and Stoughton VFW Post 328 teamed up on several events in commemoration of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, including the traditional start at 7:30 a.m. at Stoughton High School, where veterans greeted students as they entered the school. Area veterans then participated in the...
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials released the name Tuesday of the Evansville man who died following a two-vehicle crash. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died from the injuries he suffered during the crash on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
