The trainer of heavyweight contender Joe Joyce thinks the key to defeating Oleksandr Usyk was revealed in his last fight. Ismael Salas, the respected trainer who has been working with London’s Joyce for the past five years, said he was struck by how Usyk responded to Joshua’s body shots during their 12-round heavyweight unification rematch in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles, Salas said Usyk had enough shaky moments to convince him that Joyce would have his way with the skilled Ukrainian.

2 DAYS AGO