Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: I've Had One Off Night - People All of a Sudden Forget My Level!
It’s taken a while for Josh Warrington’s demeanor to change. The lovable rogue, the likeable Leeds ticket-seller, the world class featherweight known as one of the sport’s easy-going good guys now has cause to lace his words with malice. An old rival says they have personal business...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crystal Glory headlines classy Hexham novice chase for Nicky Richards
With some smart form behind Gelino Bello and Hillcrest, Nicky Richards will be hoping Crystal Glory can make a winning chase debut at Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12:53 Hexham - Crystal Glory faces decent rivals on chase debut. Crystal Glory looks a stayer to follow and makes his...
Boxing Scene
Chloe Watson Pumped For Return at York Hall on November 25
Chloe Watson (3-0) says she is ready to shine as the Birkenhead boxer prepares to step up in competition and take on the undefeated Spaniard Minerva Gutierrez (2-0, 1 KO) on her second York Hall appearance, as part of a night of action at London’s historic boxing venue on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
Boxing Scene
Ionut Baluta is Motivated To Knock Liam Davies Out
IONUT BALUTA HAS issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Boxing Scene
Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki in Play For January
Richard Riakporhe is hoping that his next fight will catapult him to a position where he fights for a world title. According to promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER, Riakporhe will make his return in a fight with former WBO world champion Krzysztof Glowacki. The fight is going to land on...
Boxing Scene
Perez, Phipps Secure Wins at 2022 Youth World Championships
The second day of boxing at the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain saw two more Americans pick up RSC decision victories to advance in the tournament. Featherweight Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) continued Team USA’s strong start during the day’s first session of boxing. Phipps came out fast and strong, landing multiple combinations and power shots to his opponent, Sebastian Gutierrez of Bolivia, resulting in all five judges scoring the round 10-8.
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Motivated To Work His Way To Position of Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall
British junior welterweight champion Dalton Smith is motivated to work his way up to the top fighters in his weight class. This past weekend at the Manchester Arena, Smith won a unanimous decision in his mandatory defense against Kaisee Benjamin. Smith is now hoping to get bigger challenges in the...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Boxing Scene
Joyce Trainer Points to Pressure, Body Shots as Key Against Usyk
The trainer of heavyweight contender Joe Joyce thinks the key to defeating Oleksandr Usyk was revealed in his last fight. Ismael Salas, the respected trainer who has been working with London’s Joyce for the past five years, said he was struck by how Usyk responded to Joshua’s body shots during their 12-round heavyweight unification rematch in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles, Salas said Usyk had enough shaky moments to convince him that Joyce would have his way with the skilled Ukrainian.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Don't See Any Impediment To Getting Fury-Usyk Done Sometime Before Ramadan
Assuming Tyson Fury defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3, the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion’s co-promoter cannot see anything stopping him from fighting Oleksander Usyk next. Bob Arum informed BoxingScene.com that the promotional plan is for Fury and Usyk to square off at some point late in...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
Boxing Scene
New Opponent Sought For Arslanbek Makhmudov on Dec. 16 Show In Shawinigan, Canada
Arslanbek Makhmudov suddenly finds himself without a confirmed opponent for his next fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a new foe awaits the unbeaten heavyweight contender, who will headline a December 16 show from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada. Makhmudov was originally due to face Nigeria’s Raphael Akpejiori, who—according to a breaking news report from Canada-based network TVA Sports—will instead take a regional title fight in his home country.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Hopes To Land a Fight With Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023
Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia is hoping to eventually land a showdown with IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Munguia returns to the ring on Saturday night in Mexico, where he will face massive underdog Gonzalo Coria. The Mexican fighter had hoped to face John Ryder, but the...
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy Set As New Misfits Boxing x DAZN Main Event In Austin, Texas
The show goes on for Hasim Rahman Jr. A new opponent has been secured for the second-generation heavyweight, who will now face former NFL defensive end and current pro rookie Greg Hardy atop Saturday’s Misfits Boxing x DAZN show from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Hardy replaces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid as previously reported by BoxingScene.com.
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
