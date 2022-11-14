Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh dynasty includes history of taking on bankers and federal prosecutors
The ongoing federal trial of former Hampton banker Russell Lucius Laffitte is eerily similar and reminiscent of other major cases connected to the Murdaugh legal dynasty in the South Carolina Lowcountry over the past century. Laffitte is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Charleston on a five-count federal indictment...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
blufftontoday.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on Hampton County shootings
Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the S.C. Law EnforcementDivision are seeking information from the community regarding a shooting incident that occurred atapproximately 11:30 PM on Oct. 22. The incident occurred on Bryant Road in the Estill area ofHampton County, SC. Multiple individuals started shooting...
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
abcnews4.com
Police offer up to $1k reward for attempted murder suspect: Hampton Police
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Hampton Police Department is looking for a man wanted for two attempted murder offenses. Police are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the recovery of Deondre Daquor Davis, 24. If you see Davis, use caution as he may be armed and...
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
WYFF4.com
2-year-old drowns in hotel pool in Beaufort, South Carolina, police say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found at the bottom of a hotel pool on Saturday in South Carolina, according to Lt. Charles Raley with the Beaufort Police Department. Raley said officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street about a 5-year-old girl wandering around the hotel alone.
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly entered the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hit a 21-year-old student and later spat on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on Nov. 14. The […]
live5news.com
Police search for man wanted for attempted murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police warn a 24-year-old wanted man they are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous. Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder. Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading...
WLTX.com
Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
live5news.com
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, authorities said during a...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
