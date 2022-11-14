ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Murdaugh dynasty includes history of taking on bankers and federal prosecutors

The ongoing federal trial of former Hampton banker Russell Lucius Laffitte is eerily similar and reminiscent of other major cases connected to the Murdaugh legal dynasty in the South Carolina Lowcountry over the past century. Laffitte is standing trial in U.S. District Court in Charleston on a five-count federal indictment...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Crime Stoppers seeking information on Hampton County shootings

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the S.C. Law EnforcementDivision are seeking information from the community regarding a shooting incident that occurred atapproximately 11:30 PM on Oct. 22. The incident occurred on Bryant Road in the Estill area ofHampton County, SC. Multiple individuals started shooting...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2-year-old drowns in hotel pool in Beaufort, South Carolina, police say

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found at the bottom of a hotel pool on Saturday in South Carolina, according to Lt. Charles Raley with the Beaufort Police Department. Raley said officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street about a 5-year-old girl wandering around the hotel alone.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah

This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly entered the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hit a 21-year-old student and later spat on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on Nov. 14. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police search for man wanted for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police warn a 24-year-old wanted man they are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous. Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder. Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading...
HAMPTON, SC
WLTX.com

Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WCBD Count on 2

Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy