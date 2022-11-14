ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
The Hill

US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her. Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.”. “The U.S....
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy, McConnell brace for leadership fights

WELCOME TO THE 2024 CYCLE — “Mooney announces for Senate, revving up race to take on Manchin,” by MetroNews’ Brad McElhinny: “One week after the most recent election, Congressman ALEX MOONEY announced a long-anticipated 2024 run for U.S. Senate today on MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ ‘It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce. I’m announcing it right now that I’m running for the U.S. Senate,’ said Mooney, a Republican. ‘I’m all in.’”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
