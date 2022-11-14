Read full article on original website
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is confident Kevin McCarthy will become the next speaker in January, while throwing shade at former President Trump for "costing us elections."
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday.
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
MAGA Republicans scheme to shiv Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid unless he agrees to their demands
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is preparing a bid for House speaker but conservatives on the House Freedom Caucus are plotting to block him from the position if he doesn't give into their legislative demands. After the "red wave" failed to materialize in this year's midterm elections, Republicans have...
US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her. Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.”. “The U.S....
Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
GOP future fraught ahead of Trump announcement
Republicans are staring down a looming fight over the future of the GOP as former President Trump prepares to announce a 2024 White House campaign this week.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will address political future after Democrats lose House majority to Republicans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement concerning her future in Congress on Thursday, her office announced after Republicans were officially projected to win the majority.
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit...
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. "I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they'd hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January. House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees -- and they plan to make...
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy, McConnell brace for leadership fights
WELCOME TO THE 2024 CYCLE — “Mooney announces for Senate, revving up race to take on Manchin,” by MetroNews’ Brad McElhinny: “One week after the most recent election, Congressman ALEX MOONEY announced a long-anticipated 2024 run for U.S. Senate today on MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ ‘It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce. I’m announcing it right now that I’m running for the U.S. Senate,’ said Mooney, a Republican. ‘I’m all in.’”
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
