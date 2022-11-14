Read full article on original website
TCU holds off WVU volleyball in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.
Brown: Greene earned more “opportunity,” but starting QB is TBA
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Garrett Greene dashed from the end zone to the Big 12’s Player of the Week list on Saturday, but whether or not he has run into the starting lineup is yet to be determined. The redshirt sophomore quarterback gave West Virginia a needed spark...
Lyons’ legacy at WVU lies in upgraded facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Shortly after West Virginia University parted ways with former director of athletics Shane Lyons, the school’s interim AD tried to put things in perspective. “No one has any position forever,” Rob Alsop said, indicating that people and organizations go through cycles, and that no one...
No. 19 Kansas State at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The Mountaineer postseason is still alive, but it gets put on the line on Saturday when WVU hosts No. 19 Kansas State. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. K-State at WVU football game information. Time: 2 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar...
WVU women’s hoops welcomes Winthrop for Education Day
Following a season-opening, 81-31 win over USC Upstate, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes Winthrop to Morgantown on Thursday, Nov. 17, for Education Day. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 10 a.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. Thursday’s contest against...
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
Mountaineers Set to Host WVU Invitational
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the WVU Invitational for the third time from Nov. 17-19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Competition begins on Thursday, Nov. 17, with preliminary action set for 10 a.m. ET...
Quick Hits: Huggins high on Mitchell, but wants more from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball remains undefeated after winning a 75-57 rout over Morehead State on Tuesday. While Mountaineer fans were likely satisfied with the comfortable win at the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins still saw much to be desired from his team. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
Mitchell sparks WVU to rout over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — At first, it seemed Bob Huggins’s preseason prophecy would come true for West Virginia against Morehead State, but the Mountaineers got it together to pull off a 75-57 rout at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday. WVU (3-0) turned the ball over on five of...
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
Brown’s “fate” not tied to Lyons’ departure, according to WVU interim AD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The “fate” of WVU’s head football coach will not be determined until a new athletic director is hired, according to multiple top officials at the university. When WVU announced it had cut ties with director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning, university president...
Legg’s game-winner nominated for Big 12 Play of the Week
Casey Legg’s second game-winning field goal of the season Saturday gave West Virginia its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. It was also the program’s first-ever win over the Sooners in Morgantown. Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired on a rain-soaked...
Lyons out as WVU’s director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has a new director of athletics. According to an official statement from the university, WVU has parted ways with Shane Lyons, who is no longer the school’s director of athletics. He will be replaced in the interim by Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives.
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
Bin-Wahad announces intent to transfer
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Monday. The true freshman from Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia appeared in five games for West Virginia, recording five tackles in his first season of college football. He was one of several young defensive backs that saw a lot of playing time early in the season, but injuries hampered his ability to stay on the field.
