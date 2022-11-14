ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Road work begins on Danville street

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

Jefferson Forest students looking to raise $20,000 for regional theatre competition

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Students at Jefferson Forest High School need your help in order to send them to a 10-state regional theatre competition. The Cavalier Theatre's rendition of The Beggar's Opera earned them a top-two finish at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) conference, out of 33 competing schools. This qualifies them for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky March 1-5. The group now needs $20,000 to cover the expenses.
FOREST, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst County Humane Society donates $5000 to K-9 program

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Humane Society took its support beyond animals under its care to donate to the K-9 program for local law enforcement. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to announce a donation of $5,040 had been made by the humane society.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
LYNCHBURG, VA

