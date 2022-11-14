Read full article on original website
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Lynchburg Parks & Rec announces return of 'Celebration of Lights' at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, is coming back to Riverside Park for its 7th year. The display will open on Dec. 2 and run nightly, from 5 to 10 p.m., until January 1, 2023. The free family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes...
WSET
Lynchburg restaurants pledge profits to support of Iron & Ale after tragic shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Restaurants in the Hill City are coming together to show support for the crew and family members at Iron and Ale. My Dog Duke's Diner, The Water Dog, and Market at Main are stepping up and helping out their fellow restaurant. Dave Henderson is the...
WSET
Papa Gallo, owned by local favorite La Carreta opens at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant is the first business to open its doors in the new West division of the River Ridge Mall. The restaurant has its soft opening this week and hopes to be fully operational in the next two weeks. Monday was their first day.
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
WSET
Roanoke eighth-grader earns top honors in 2022 Veterans Day student essay contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11...
WDBJ7.com
Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
WSET
Road work begins on Danville street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
WSET
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
Centre Daily
Empty boat spotted on river leads to search for missing person, Virginia officials say
Officials are searching for a missing person after an empty boat was spotted on a Virginia river. Bedford County’s Swiftwater Group was training on the James River Saturday, Nov. 12, when they were stopped by a railroad employee who had spotted an empty boat. Crews immediately initiated a search.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
WSET
Jefferson Forest students looking to raise $20,000 for regional theatre competition
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Students at Jefferson Forest High School need your help in order to send them to a 10-state regional theatre competition. The Cavalier Theatre's rendition of The Beggar's Opera earned them a top-two finish at the Virginia Theatre Association (VTA) conference, out of 33 competing schools. This qualifies them for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) in Lexington, Kentucky March 1-5. The group now needs $20,000 to cover the expenses.
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WSET
Virginia Western culinary professor to compete at Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of...
WSET
Amherst County Humane Society donates $5000 to K-9 program
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Humane Society took its support beyond animals under its care to donate to the K-9 program for local law enforcement. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to announce a donation of $5,040 had been made by the humane society.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WSET
Bedrock Church invests $1.9M into Express YMCA on Old Forest Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered into a new partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations and provide new perks for the community. Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old...
