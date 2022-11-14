Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Joyce Ivey, age 58, of LaFollette
Joyce Ivey, age 58, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her son: Jimmy Andrew Ivey, Granddaughter: Alexis Marie Ivey, Father: Charles Ball, Brothers: Herman, Thurman and Sherman Ball. Survivors. Husband: Jimmy Ivey. Daughter: Mandy...
1450wlaf.com
Carl “Bud” Ellison, age 82 of LaFollette
Mr. Carl “Bud” Ellison, age 82 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was a longtime Truck Driver, and was known by his CB Handle “Little Boy Blue”. Bud enjoyed working in his yard and garden, NASCAR racing, and was a die-hard Ford fan. Preceded in death by Parents, Roosevelt and Cora Pierce Ellison, Sisters, Ruby Yoakum and Leada Lowe, and Brothers, Curt Ellison and Clyde Ellison.
1450wlaf.com
Tonya Charleen Jones, age 53 of LaFollette
Tonya Charleen Jones, age 53 of LaFollette, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Tennova North Medical Center. She was born October 30, 1969 in Sydney, Ohio to the late Charlie and Tommie Sue (Fox) King. Tonya enjoyed flowers, gardens, collecting antiques but most all she loved her grandchildren very much.
1450wlaf.com
Dixie LeMarr, age 84 of LaFollette
Mrs. Dixie LeMarr, age 84 of LaFollette passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. She was a member of Glade Springs Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, thrift store shopping, and most importantly, being with her family. Preceded in death by Husband, Lowell E. LeMarr, Parents, Jesse and Effie Henegar Parker, Sisters, Shirley Jackson and Dorothy Underwood, and Brother, Mack Parker.
1450wlaf.com
Janice Alred age 79 of LaFollette
Mr. Janice Alred age 79 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was of the Baptist Faith, and with living near Norris Lake, Janice enjoyed fishing and bird watching. Janice along with her Husband, John operated Whitman Hollow Boat Dock in 1983 for several years. Preceded in death by Husband, John L. Alred, Parents, Hughie and Pearl Lena Brown Rhodes, Step-Daughter, Renee Alred, Grandson, Wayne Coker, and Brothers, Leonard Newell Cox and Randall Rhodes.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Rosalind Bower Arnold, age 82
Mary Rosalind Bower Arnold, age 82, passed away on November 12, 2022. She was a member of the LaFollette United Methodist Church. Rosalind loved being surrounded by her family and friends at holiday gatherings and other occasions. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 11, 1940, to the late...
1450wlaf.com
Ella Adcock, 89, of LaFollette
Ella Adcock, 89, of LaFollette, TN passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Born in Hazard, KY on August 5, 1933. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She loved to sing gospel hymns, work with her hands, crafting and cooking, especially Sunday meals for her family, for funerals, anytime a meal was needed, she would provide. If she was not cooking, she was busy crocheting, tole painting, and basket weaving just to name a few of the many crafts she enjoyed. Above everything, she loved spending time with her grandson.
1450wlaf.com
Sarah Terry Wilburn, age 55, of La Follette
Age 55 of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away Sunday November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born September 23, 1967. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lincoln Memorial University President Dr. Clayton Hess guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Hess came to LMU as a freshman in 1977 from Virginia. He worked his way through college and after graduation, went to work for the university. “When I graduated on a Saturday, I had to be at work on Monday, ” Hess said.
1450wlaf.com
November 16, 2022
By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Children’s Center held an open house yesterday evening. According to center representatives, the intent behind the event was to educate…. Obituaries / Joyce Ivey, age 58, of LaFollette. November 16, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. Joyce Ivey, age 58,...
1450wlaf.com
Santa and Mrs. Claus are in town
LAFOLLETTE,TN. (WLAF)- In recent years, Ray Bostic grew a beard that gave him a striking resemblance to Santa Claus. And when children began take notice an idea was born. Taking a love of Christmas, the beard and his wife, Janet, the Bostics transformed themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This...
1450wlaf.com
Community Trust Bank to host Chamber’s Coffee Connection Thursday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “You are encouraged to make plans to join us for our November Coffee Connection,” said Missy Tackett, executive director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The event is Thurs., Nov. 17, 8:30am, for the November Chamber Coffee Connection with Chamber...
1450wlaf.com
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
1450wlaf.com
Cold air chased away the rain in time for the Veterans Day Parade
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The rain for participants and onlookers alike at Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade ended not long before lunch time. The rain moved out, and cold air moved in making for a rain-free but cold afternoon. Watch the parade HERE on demand from WLAF, and see Charlie Hutson’s photo gallery HERE.
1450wlaf.com
It’s beginning to look, and feel, a lot like Christmas
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On this cold, damp and breezy day, LUB crews are out putting up the Christmas lights up and down the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/16/2022-10AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDON SHOWN)
1450wlaf.com
City of La Follette to hold special called meeting Monday
The City of LaFollette has scheduled a special called meeting to approve two bids on street paving. The following special called meeting will be held on Monday November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at LaFollette City Hall to act on the following item. * Street cut repairs at Faith Way...
1450wlaf.com
One person dead, another recovering from Tuesday night wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Fincastle Road, just off Stiner Highway between Big O’s and Mama’s Kitchen, is where one person died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck, according to an official. The call came in to Central Dispatch just before midnight Tuesday. Another person...
1450wlaf.com
It’s a morning of wrecks; six so far.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was a crash and dash on West Beech Street just after 7:30 this morning. The driver of the Jeep was soon located and taken into custody by officers with the La Follette Police Department. The Jeep took out one of the supports that holds up the long awning leading from the street to the Edison Brown Gym at the La Follette Community Center.
Comments / 0