Ella Adcock, 89, of LaFollette, TN passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Born in Hazard, KY on August 5, 1933. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She loved to sing gospel hymns, work with her hands, crafting and cooking, especially Sunday meals for her family, for funerals, anytime a meal was needed, she would provide. If she was not cooking, she was busy crocheting, tole painting, and basket weaving just to name a few of the many crafts she enjoyed. Above everything, she loved spending time with her grandson.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO