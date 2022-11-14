Runners-up of this year’s Love Island, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, have broken up.Taking to Instagram, Owen, 19, posted a statement to her Stories that read: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.”Bish, 23, also posted...

35 MINUTES AGO