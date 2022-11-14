ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

waxy
2d ago

Oh you mean that amendment that they set in place just in case Republicans took over office they're taking that back away that one

Reply(2)
2
Kansas Reflector

Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril

One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women. Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power […] The post Kansas voters deliver thundering midterm message: Underestimate women at your peril appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends

Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Got Milk? Kansas Dairies Say Yes, and Plenty of It

MANHATTAN, Kan. – When the Hilmar Cheese Company announced in May 2021 that it would be building a cheese and whey processing plant south of Dodge City, it marked another major success for the Kansas dairy industry. Hilmar’s facility, which is expected to be operational in 2024, will create...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
KANSAS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
KANSAS STATE

