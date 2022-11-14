It’s Theatre Season! The Jewish Repertory Theatre is Celebrating its 20th Anniversary with 3 Must-See Performances

Read full article on original website
Ciao Ciao!
The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
Friends and family remember influential Buffalo dancer
Influential dancer and visual artist, Jimmy "Rook" Hawkins Jr., was remembered Sunday afternoon, after his recent passing.
Buffalo Restaurant Ranks Food Network’s ‘Best Pastas in The Country’
One Buffalo 'famous' restaurant has been ranked in the Food Network's 'Best Pastas in The Country' list. Add another award to the Buffalo food scene. Where do you think it is? The first clue is that the specific dish that the Food Network judged was Spaghetti Parmesan. Who in Buffalo has a legit Spaghetti Parm?
Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer
Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
Best Town To Be Stuck In Around Western New York
Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Gov. Hochul announces 11 new transformational projects in City of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday, along with a number of other elected leaders at the local and state level, to announce 11 new transformational projects in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Read more here:
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
Enter to Win a Date Night Overnight Stay & Dinner for Two from Sheraton Niagara Falls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We're teaming up with Sheraton Niagara Falls to give away a Date Night Overnight Stay and Dinner for Two ($599 value)!. The winner for this giveaway will...
Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!
FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
Annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive returns on Thursday
It’s the return of the annual “Turkeys for Tickets” drive on Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres will be partnering with Wegmans and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive. Read more here:
Guide to World Cup Watch Parties 2022
Mon, Nov 21 - Tue, Nov 29. t Mes Que, Buffalo's original Soccer Bar, we take the World Cup seriously. That's why you'll find every single match of the 2022 World Cup on our screens. ... Mon, Nov 21 +more dates. 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Free. Hofbrauhaus Buffalo. 190...
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
