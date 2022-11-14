ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

It’s Theatre Season! The Jewish Repertory Theatre is Celebrating its 20th Anniversary with 3 Must-See Performances

By SOB Creative
stepoutbuffalo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Best Walkable Neighborhoods For a Fun Shopping Day in WNY

Are you looking to treat yourself to a little shopping spree or pick out the perfect gift for a friend? If you are planning a shopping day out and about in WNY, there’s a few things you’re probably looking for:. A variety of shopping options. Places to eat...
EAST AURORA, NY
buffalorising.com

Ciao Ciao!

The former Belsito restaurant at 1368 Hertel Avenue, will soon reopen at Ciao Ciao, an Italian restaurant that will have a focus on serving small, shareable plates of food. The owner-operators are Maurizio Conti, Vito Semeraro, and Paolo Tagliaferri, who are all from Romeo & Juliet’s Cafeé & Bakery. I spoke to general manager Tommy Sheedy, who told me that this is the first step into the bar world for the Romeo & Juliet’s team, who have been operating their long-time successful restaurant operation just a few doors down.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Snow Storm Named After This Local Beer

Besides calling it a headache, we can now call the winter storm coming to Western New York later this week by a new name. The Erie County Department of Public Works has a fun tradition of naming area snow storms after local microbrews produced here in Western New York. In years past, we’ve had snow storms named after such delicious brews as Thin Man Brewery’s Pills Mafia, Rusty Nickel Brewing’s Ebenezer IPA, and Hamburg Brewing’s OMS.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Best Town To Be Stuck In Around Western New York

Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?
EAST AURORA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!

FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to World Cup Watch Parties 2022

Mon, Nov 21 - Tue, Nov 29. t Mes Que, Buffalo's original Soccer Bar, we take the World Cup seriously. That's why you'll find every single match of the 2022 World Cup on our screens. ... Mon, Nov 21 +more dates. 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Free. Hofbrauhaus Buffalo. 190...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
BUFFALO, NY

