Steven Silvey
On Monday, November 14, 2022, Steven Norris Silvey, loving husband and father of 3 daughters, passed away at age 66. Steve was born February 5, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL to Norris and Joy (Motley) Silvey. He received his degree in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1978 and was the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 3, 1976, he married Judy Lynn Fulton at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Rebecca, and gained a bonus daughter Elizabeth in 2011.
Ruth Harris
Ruth Bradshaw was born December 11, 1924, in Jackson County, Illinois, to William and Gertrude (White) Bradshaw. Bradshaw graduated from Gorham Community High School in 1942, Alton Memorial School of Nursing in 1946, and McKendree University in 1975 with a degree in Psychology. She worked as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital (where she also taught in the nursing program) and as a school nurse in Alton and Edwardsville, serving as Edwardsville School Corporation’s Health Coordinator in the mid 1990s. She was a longstanding member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, as well as a member of the Edwardsville and Illinois Education Associations.
Janet Taylor
Janet S. Taylor, 64, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1957 in Granite City, a daughter of Edith (Bouse) McIntire of Madison and the late Earl Ben Gordon. Janet cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to her beloved mom, she is survived by three sons, David Taylor of Missouri, Jeff (Brenda) Taylor of Texas and Steve Taylor of Madison; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Dorene) Gordon of Iowa; a sister, Dee Willabee of Chicago; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Earl McIntyre; two sisters, Rosie Gordon and Joyce Davis and a brother, Frankie Gordon.
Edwin Klunk
Edwin Paul Klunk, 80, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Jersey County to Alfred & Dorothy (Bartlett) Klunk. He attended all 8 years of his education at Holy Ghost School. Ed married Karen Lynn Snell on September 14, 1963 at Holy Ghost Church. Ed was raised on a farm in Jersey County and learned the values of hard work and perseverance. He was a devout Christian who never steered away from his Catholic faith. He was a quiet man whose words were few but meaningful and he possessed a keen sense of humor. He took pride in a job well done and made many friends in Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties. He was a master of his craft which always involved a mechanical aspect and there was nothing he could not fix. He loved working on and being on a lawn mower or tractor and spent most of his life doing so. He loved his wife, children, and extended family and enjoyed spending time with all. He will be missed by his community and all who knew him. Ed was a member of Holy Ghost Church. He is survived by his wife: Karen Klunk of Jerseyville; his children: Vickie Klunk of Jerseyville, David Paul (Katherine) Klunk of Tennessee, and Gregory (Ruby) Klunk of Kentucky; his grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley) Klunk, Mitchell Klunk, Brianna (Bradley) Long, and Amanda (Shane) Moberly; his great-grandchildren: Hannah, Hayden, Braxton, and Opal; his siblings: Janet (Robert) Lake of Carrollton and Betty Schnettgoecke of Carrollton; his brother-in-law: Richard (Sharon) Snell of Indiana; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Robert Klunk, sister: Doris (Frederick) Egelhoff, In-laws: Kenneth & Dorothy Snell, sister-in-law: Wanda Henderson, and brother-in-law: Bernard Schnettgoecke. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Holy Ghost Church. Father Hyland Smith will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis-Holy Ghost Schools or to masses.
Robert Dixon
Robert “Bob” Dixon, 86, passed away with family by his side and blessed with anointing of sick at 2:48 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 11, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Walter James Dixon Sr. and Marie (Frohock) Dixon. Mr. Dixon graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, KS and served in the U.S. Air Force. On September 16, 1961 he married the former Mary Elizabeth Horat at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives. Mr. Dixon began his career with Dixon Distributing in 1961 where he served as President from 1973 until he retired in 2008. He served as board member and past Chairman of Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois and the ABDI-PAC. Active in the community, he supported SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Marquette High School and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the Alton Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime board member for Pride, Inc. of which Dixon Distributing was a founding member, and supported many community events including July 4th on the Mississippi, downtown block parties and church picnics. In 1993 he earned an award from Illinois Governor Jim Edgar for his collaboration between owners and employees during the flood, providing drinking water to the public. Among his favorite things to do were golfing, traveling, going to church picnics and spending time in Naples, FL with family. Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, Scott Dixon (Julian Trujillo) and Craig Dixon (Katie Halloran) both of Alton, three grandchildren, Ellie of Edwardsville, Anna of Chicago, and Will of Alton, a brother, Jack Dixon of Godfrey and a sister, Jane Whobrey (Larry) of Morton, IL. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter James Dixon Jr. and Don Hadley Dixon. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Steve Pohlman will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Ellareigna Watkins
Ellareigna Paige Watkins was born and died at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She is survived by her mother, Millennia Paige Becker of Granite City; her father, Devin Allen Watkins of Granite City; maternal grandmother, Colleen (John Blaylock) Fields-Blaylock of Granite City; paternal grandmother, Angela Nagle of Granite City and paternal grandfather, Dennis Watkins of Granite City. Also surviving are maternal great grandmothers; Sylvia Fields and Rosie Griffith; maternal great grandfather, Jack Becker and paternal great grandparents, Miguel and Theresa Huitron. She is also survived by aunt and uncle, Destany & Juney Watkins; uncle, David Pyles and many aunts and uncles.
Jon Brackett
Jon A. Brackett, 63, of Hardin, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on November 12, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. after a long hard fought battle with his health. He was born on July 11, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL to Richard M. “Dick” Brackett and the...
Joyce Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
Melvin Surratt Jr.
Melvin S. Surratt Jr., 83, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. Born February 8, 1939 in Fishhook, IL, he was the son of Melvin S. Surratt Sr., and Pauline (Dennis) Stark. Mr. Surratt served for 26 years with the Navy and Marine Corps. He retired from the military and then spent 17 years with Winchester division of Olin as an adjustor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass and working on his mower. On May 15, 2004 he married the former Linda Woods in Wood River. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Melvin S. Surratt III of New Delhi, IL, Mike Surratt of Brookport, IL, and Mitch Surratt (Lori) of South Roxana, three step-daughters, Tammy Hensley (Joe) of Alton, Aimee Walsh of Bethalto, and Elizabeth Walsh (Jason) of Alton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donnie Surratt of Ashland, IL, and Carl Stark of Kane, and a sister, Marie Dziurowitz of Cahokia. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Murral and Mark Surratt, a grandson, Billy J. Surratt, sisters, Darlene Marshall, Kathleen Long, and Wilma Angel Farris, and brothers, Emil Surratt, Jack Surratt, James Surratt, Danny Surratt, Murral Stark, and David Farris. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Jared O'Dell
Jared James O'Dell, 29, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born August 17, 1993 in Alton, he was the son of Donnie O'Dell of Bunker Hill and the late Kristine (Vinyard) Little. He had been employed as a manager for Village Drive-In in Bunker...
Shirley Hall
Shirley Ann Hall, 72, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 29, 1950 in Granite City, IL to Elbert and Viola (Wall) Tipton. Shirley married Edward Lee Hall in East St. Louis, IL on June...
Clara Wehrend
Clara B. L. Wehrend, age 97 of Glen Carbon, IL, (formerly of Hamel, IL) died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1924, in Yorktown, IA, the daughter of Henry and Frieda (nee Ponick) Behrhorst. She was a member of...
Dorothy Kelley
Dorothy Jeanne Kelley entered peacefully into eternal life with her Savior on November 5, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL. Dorothy was born in Grand Junction, Iowa on December 26, 1925, as the only child of Everett Melvin Kelley and Florence Alice (Thompson) Kelley. Dorothy graduated...
Penny Pile-Brueggemann
Penny J. Pile-Brueggemann, 64, of Wood River, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born August 17, 1958, in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Richard T. “Drafty” and Martha Ione (Badman) Pile. She was a Senior Pricing Manager with Land O’Lakes and formerly Ralston-Purina with over 40 years of dedicated service. Penny was creative and enjoyed working with arts and crafts and had a love of reading as shown by her library of books. She enjoyed watching and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey teams. Penny adored her dogs, LeeLoo and Sheldon. Her family was of utmost importance in her life and she cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips to visit her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She had several nicknames given to her by these in her life such as Nana Banana, Sassy Nan and Spanky. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and huge personality could brighten anyone’s day and she will be forever missed by many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Priscila Brueggemann of Bristow, Virginia; two grandchildren, Marley and Reagan Brueggemann; two special nieces; many cousins; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Michael McVey.
Russell Wintjen Sr.
Russell Gene Wintjen Sr., 84, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1938, one of five children born to the late Andrew and Bertha (Cloninger) Wintjen. Gene grew up near Pleasant Hill, but on the weekends you would often find him at the cabin.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Nancy Barnett
Nancy Ames Barnett, 95, of Collinsville, formerly of Medora, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. She married Richard “Dick” Barnett on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2014. Nancy graduated from Medora High School with the class of 1945. She received her Bachelor’s Degree...
William Hayden
William H. “Bill” Hayden, 64, passed away November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1958 in Alton to Charlia and the late Patricia (Fritchman) Hayden. Bill was a barber until he retired last year. He enjoyed NASCAR, playing golf, watching...
Alton couple to chair Tree of Lights effort
An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
Katherine March
Born July 24, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas Ambrose of Rosewood Heights and Jean (Bauer) Alkire of Galveston, TX. Kathy loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit several countries during her lifetime. She is survived by her parents; a son, Daniel March of Hastings, MN;...
