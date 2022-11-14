Read full article on original website
Related
Beyond Micron: American innovation begins here in CNY (Guest Opinion by Anshu Mehrotra)
Anshu Mehrotra is president of PPC Broadband, Inc., headquartered in East Syracuse. PPC designs and manufactures broadband and wireless technologies for the world’s largest telecommunications companies. It also has locations in Alabama, Kansas, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Tunisia and the United Kingdom. President Joe Biden created quite a stir...
NY lost at least $11B in unemployment fraud during pandemic’s first year, DiNapoli audit finds
Albany, N.Y. — New York lost at least $11 billion due to unemployment fraud during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an audit released Tuesday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office. The state’s antiquated unemployment system and “ad hoc workarounds” implemented by the Department of Labor...
Francis Conole concedes Central NY race for Congress after failing to force recount
Democrat Francis Conole conceded the 22nd Congressional District race to Republican Brandon Williams Wednesday night after failing to gain enough absentee and affidavit votes to force an automatic recount. Conole recorded a net gain of 1,431 votes (2,896-1,465) in Onondaga County after officials finished counting absentee, affidavit and emergency ballots...
AP projects Brandon Williams as winner of Central NY House race
The Associated Press projects that Republican Brandon Williams will defeat Democrat Francis Conole in Central New York’s undecided election for the 22nd Congressional District seat. The AP made its call late Monday after Williams increased his lead to 4,020 votes (133,032-129,012) or about 1.5 percentage points earlier in the...
Regents debate worth of exams for NY high school graduation
Albany, N.Y. — Members of the Board of Regents debated the value of the Regents exams Monday as part of an overall planned examination of the state testing system and graduation requirements that had been delayed due to the pandemic. “Maybe the Regents exams are not the be-all and...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
NY Democrats undertake post-mortem after stunning midterm defeats: ‘It was garbage’
With the results of this year’s midterm elections now mostly set in stone for New York, Democrats around the state have begun the bitter process of trying to understand what went wrong. Throughout much of the rest of the country, Democratic candidates defied expectations that inflation and a heated...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
SyraQs: From hauling junk to building McDonald’s restaurants, entrepreneur Eli Smith has made his mark
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
‘Paralyzing snowfall’ looms for Upstate NY; feet of snow possible on Tug Hill, WNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The slumbering lake effect snow machine is roaring back to life this week in Upstate New York. Conditions are shaping up for a “prolonged lake snow event” starting Wednesday night and lasting into the weekend for Tug Hill and Western New York, the National Weather Service said.
New state football poll: Section III champions climb rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the latest edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. After defeating Christian Brothers Academy in the Section III championship, Cicero-North Syracuse jumped to No. 6 and the Brothers fell to No. 11).
Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in shooting: ‘It has affected our building’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference Monday addressing the shooting that killed three Virginia football players late Sunday night. The Syracuse football head coach has two assistant coaches on his staff that coached at Virginia, and the Cavaliers played the Orange earlier in the season in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Two people displaced by Salina house fire
Salina, N.Y. — A Salina house fire has left two people temporarily without a home, fire officials said. Around 4:38 a.m. a fire was reported on the 100 block of Glendale Avenue between Greenpoint Avenue and Hunter Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The fire started in...
Lights on the Lake, Daryl Hall, NYS Craft Brewers Festival: 13 things to do in CNY this week
It does not seem possible but, with the return of the Lights on the Lake at Onondaga Lake Park this week, the holiday season has officially arrived in Central New York. Sunny 102 will provide the tunes as you drive around the annual light display so the soundtrack of the season will soon be hitting our ears. If you are not quite ready for all that, there are plenty of other music choices around the area this week, including Daryl Hall, Dan Navarro, and the CNY Jazz Orchestra. You can also learn about exotic animals at the Syracuse Reptile Expo, get a reading at the Experience Psychic Fair, taste a new brew at the Craft Brewers Festival at the Landmark Theatre, and look for the perfect antique at the Salt City Holiday Antiques Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0