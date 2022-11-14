ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Beyond Micron: American innovation begins here in CNY (Guest Opinion by Anshu Mehrotra)

Anshu Mehrotra is president of PPC Broadband, Inc., headquartered in East Syracuse. PPC designs and manufactures broadband and wireless technologies for the world’s largest telecommunications companies. It also has locations in Alabama, Kansas, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Tunisia and the United Kingdom. President Joe Biden created quite a stir...
Francis Conole concedes Central NY race for Congress after failing to force recount

Democrat Francis Conole conceded the 22nd Congressional District race to Republican Brandon Williams Wednesday night after failing to gain enough absentee and affidavit votes to force an automatic recount. Conole recorded a net gain of 1,431 votes (2,896-1,465) in Onondaga County after officials finished counting absentee, affidavit and emergency ballots...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...

A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
New state football poll: Section III champions climb rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released the latest edition of its football rankings, and 19 teams from Section III are ranked. After defeating Christian Brothers Academy in the Section III championship, Cicero-North Syracuse jumped to No. 6 and the Brothers fell to No. 11).
Two people displaced by Salina house fire

Salina, N.Y. — A Salina house fire has left two people temporarily without a home, fire officials said. Around 4:38 a.m. a fire was reported on the 100 block of Glendale Avenue between Greenpoint Avenue and Hunter Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The fire started in...
Lights on the Lake, Daryl Hall, NYS Craft Brewers Festival: 13 things to do in CNY this week

It does not seem possible but, with the return of the Lights on the Lake at Onondaga Lake Park this week, the holiday season has officially arrived in Central New York. Sunny 102 will provide the tunes as you drive around the annual light display so the soundtrack of the season will soon be hitting our ears. If you are not quite ready for all that, there are plenty of other music choices around the area this week, including Daryl Hall, Dan Navarro, and the CNY Jazz Orchestra. You can also learn about exotic animals at the Syracuse Reptile Expo, get a reading at the Experience Psychic Fair, taste a new brew at the Craft Brewers Festival at the Landmark Theatre, and look for the perfect antique at the Salt City Holiday Antiques Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.
