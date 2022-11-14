Read full article on original website
Related
Top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists
The top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III boys basketball media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 57 Section III boys basketball teams shared the fun of preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice began Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends soon-to-be turned...
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Section III volleyball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 24 Section III boys and girls volleyball teams took over syracuse.com’s media day on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
New York State High School Football rankings
New York State High School Football rankings.
Far West Regional football games rescheduled due to storm
All five Far West Regional games between the Section VI and Section V champions were originally slated to be played either Friday or Saturday.
CBA not satisfied after section title win
The CBA Brothers won their second straight Section 2 Class AA title Friday night over Shenendehowa. But it's a different vibe this year. From the beginning of the season, they've had much bigger goals than winning Section 2.
Corning volleyball primed for State Final Four
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The dream season marches on. Corning volleyball, making their first trip to the New York State Final Four since 2016, will get another chance at history this weekend in Glens Falls. The Hawks (15-4) open in Class AA pool play and will face Section II’s Shenendehowa Saturday at 8:30 am. The […]
Section III girls basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue girl?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star basketball players who will always have the big-time highlights and dominate the headlines, but it’s the players doing the behind-the-scenes work that truly hold a team together like glue. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022...
WHEC TV-10
Far West Regionals for high school football will be moved to Monday because of snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that it will be pushing back the regional football games in western New York. It says the decision was made due to the “impending snowstorm and snowfall totals” expected Thursday night into Sunday....
High school football scrambles to move games ahead of heavy snow. What to know
High school football state tournament games between teams in the Rochester and Buffalo regions have been moved to Monday after Section V and Section VI officials looked at weather reports that call for heavy snowfall for some parts of the Rochester and Buffalo regions this weekend. Schedule changes: McQuaid, Hilton, Batavia and...
Revisiting our high school football predictions: How did we do?
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. Along with the poll, we asked our voters to predict each of the six championship games. Here’s how the voters did with predicting the...
New-look Spencerport boys volleyball hungry for state title
Rangers have won three straight sectional titles
