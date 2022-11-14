Read full article on original website
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting
University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting

Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured.
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville.
10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer
10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer

A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies.
Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
22 sheriff's recruits struck in California
22 sheriff's recruits struck in California

A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits while they were jogging injuring 22 recruits, five of them critically.
Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale
Body exhumed of Dennis Martindale

More than three decades after being buried, the remains of Dennis Martindale were exhumed Wednesday stemming from a Giles County investigation.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Metro police raid pawn shops across Nashville
Officers with Metro police raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court
Father of murdered nurse lunges at suspects in court

The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them.
Man questions lack of mental health specialists
Man questions lack of mental health specialists

After his father was killed by police, one man is questioning the lack of mental health experts available to help in dire situations.
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
TN civil engineers give state's roads, bridges and airports a C grade
TN civil engineers give state's roads, bridges and airports a C grade

It's a big day for Tennessee roads, airports and waterways: it's report card day. Tennessee scored some solid marks when it comes to bridges, but overall earned a 'C' letter grade.
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr.
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide

The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
