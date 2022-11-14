Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Disney Park Guests Evacuated from Attraction’s Rooftop
With the vast amount of Guests visiting Disney theme parks, it’s inevitable that attractions will break down or require routine maintenance on occasion. But can you imagine an evacuation from an attraction’s rooftop?!. Similar to its sister attraction, Space Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland...
Disney World is raising prices for the second time this year — and it'll cost as much as $189 a day
Disney also raised the price of its Genie+ service this year. But the company's theme parks have been a boon during economic uncertainty.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
WDW News Today
Tower of Terror – Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
You may end up in the 5th dimension after experiencing the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, if not then you can say you did with this Beyond the 5th Dimension short sleeved t-shirt. Tower of Terror Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt (Adult) – $29.99. We found...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closures and Changes Announced Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
More closures and changes are being announced for Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, November 9. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will...
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
disneytips.com
Learn The Backstories Behind Every Walt Disney World Roller Coaster
Roller coasters might just be the most popular amusement park attraction in the entire world. Dating back to the days of the first parks in New York’s Coney Island, roller coasters have always been high-speed, high-thrill attractions that serve as preeminent draws to hard-working people just looking to let their hair down and have a good time.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/8/22 (Trying Holiday Snacks, New Limited Edition Pins and Christmas Merchandise Arrive, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We have a fun day planned at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re planning on trying as many holiday treats we can today. We’ll also be on the lookout for any new merchandise, so let’s get started. Tonight is...
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Comments / 0