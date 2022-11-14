ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach

A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
