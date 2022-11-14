Read full article on original website
Section III boys basketball media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 57 Section III boys basketball teams shared the fun of preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice began Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends soon-to-be turned...
Top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists
The top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (46 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 46 Section III girls basketball teams took over syracuse.com’s winter sports media day on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Section III boys basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — In basketball, all it takes is one shot in the closing seconds to change the outcome of the game. Section III is full of talented athletes that have the capability of hitting these high-pressure shots to give their team the win. >> Section III boys basketball...
Section III girls basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue girl?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star basketball players who will always have the big-time highlights and dominate the headlines, but it’s the players doing the behind-the-scenes work that truly hold a team together like glue. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022...
