Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
alxnow.com
New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building
A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Developers Hope Silver Line Opening Will Boost Activity — “Officials responsible for building and operating the 11.4-mile, $3 billion extension…have insisted that it will spark and sustain considerable development…For developers, they’re hoping those words ring true, that it supercharges multimillion-dollar investments they’ve bet on, but also brings more riders back to the office from previously hard-to-reach residences” [Washington Business Journal]
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
popville.com
“Season’s Greenings” at U.S. Botanic Garden to Offer Holiday Cheer Indoors and Out”
From the United States Botanic Garden (100 Maryland Avenue, SW):. “The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) will offer a garden-wide “Season’s Greenings” holiday display this year, running from Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, closed on December 25. As part of the festivities, G-gauge model trains will run between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day in the gated outdoor gardens and the Conservatory will feature poinsettias, holiday decor, and D.C. landmarks made from plants.
tysonsreporter.com
Long-standing Persian restaurant in Vienna, Rose Kabob, closes for good
Another family-owned restaurant that felt like a mainstay of Vienna’s culinary scene is gone. Rose Kabob had its final day of business yesterday after serving platters of chicken, lamb and kubideh (ground beef) at 126 Maple Avenue West for 16 years. When the doors opened around 11:30 a.m. on...
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
rockvillenights.com
What's happening at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda for holiday shopping season 2022 (Photos)
The countdown to Black Friday 2022 is on at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Many favorite holiday decorations have been brought back, alongside some new ones we haven't seen before. An elf was seen testing Santa's chair, to make sure everything is just right for Father Christmas when he arrives. Here are some of the exciting events and new features the mall has planned for 2022:
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
alxnow.com
New plans to reshape Alexandria’s West End kick off with meeting tonight
Tonight, the City of Alexandria is launching a kick-off meeting for the 18-month process of updating and potentially reshaping city policy governing the West End. According to the city’s website, the goal is to “engage the community to create a shared vision for the future of Alexandria West, addressing topics such as equity, culture, housing, getting around, land use, parks, and safety.”
ffxnow.com
Fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named after Hollywood’s cowboy king, was born in Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:20 p.m.) On an April day in 1968, Roy “King of the Cowboys” Rogers and his wife — “Queen of the West” Dale Evans — appeared in front of thousands along Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads to open America’s first Roy Rogers.
WTOP
Saved By the Jingle Bells: Mario Lopez to visit Westfield Montgomery for holidays
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. When you wake up in the morning and your alarm clock gives out a warning, it’s alright because you’re saved by the jingle bells. Mario Lopez is coming to Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Maryland for “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
tysonsreporter.com
Four-story Dunn Loring Elementary School gets edge over shorter design option
Community members who attended a public meeting on the future elementary school in Dunn Loring last week appeared to favor replacing the existing administrative center at 2334 Gallows Road with a four-story building. Samaha Associates, an engineering firm contracted by Fairfax County Public Schools, presented two primary design options for...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
ffxnow.com
Herndon house fire displaces eight people, cat rescued
(Updated at 6:30 p.m.) Eight people in the Town of Herndon were forced out of their home last week by a fire that caused nearly $300,000 in damages. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started early in the afternoon last Wednesday (Nov. 9) in the garage of a two-story house in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Comments / 0