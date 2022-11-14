ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

bethesdamagazine.com

Two new fun things to do

The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan

Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
OCCOQUAN, VA
alxnow.com

New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building

A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Developers Hope Silver Line Opening Will Boost Activity — “Officials responsible for building and operating the 11.4-mile, $3 billion extension…have insisted that it will spark and sustain considerable development…For developers, they’re hoping those words ring true, that it supercharges multimillion-dollar investments they’ve bet on, but also brings more riders back to the office from previously hard-to-reach residences” [Washington Business Journal]
HERNDON, VA
popville.com

“Season’s Greenings” at U.S. Botanic Garden to Offer Holiday Cheer Indoors and Out”

From the United States Botanic Garden (100 Maryland Avenue, SW):. “The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) will offer a garden-wide “Season’s Greenings” holiday display this year, running from Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, closed on December 25. As part of the festivities, G-gauge model trains will run between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day in the gated outdoor gardens and the Conservatory will feature poinsettias, holiday decor, and D.C. landmarks made from plants.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Long-standing Persian restaurant in Vienna, Rose Kabob, closes for good

Another family-owned restaurant that felt like a mainstay of Vienna’s culinary scene is gone. Rose Kabob had its final day of business yesterday after serving platters of chicken, lamb and kubideh (ground beef) at 126 Maple Avenue West for 16 years. When the doors opened around 11:30 a.m. on...
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
rockvillenights.com

What's happening at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda for holiday shopping season 2022 (Photos)

The countdown to Black Friday 2022 is on at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Many favorite holiday decorations have been brought back, alongside some new ones we haven't seen before. An elf was seen testing Santa's chair, to make sure everything is just right for Father Christmas when he arrives. Here are some of the exciting events and new features the mall has planned for 2022:
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants

When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

New plans to reshape Alexandria’s West End kick off with meeting tonight

Tonight, the City of Alexandria is launching a kick-off meeting for the 18-month process of updating and potentially reshaping city policy governing the West End. According to the city’s website, the goal is to “engage the community to create a shared vision for the future of Alexandria West, addressing topics such as equity, culture, housing, getting around, land use, parks, and safety.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Four-story Dunn Loring Elementary School gets edge over shorter design option

Community members who attended a public meeting on the future elementary school in Dunn Loring last week appeared to favor replacing the existing administrative center at 2334 Gallows Road with a four-story building. Samaha Associates, an engineering firm contracted by Fairfax County Public Schools, presented two primary design options for...
DUNN LORING, VA
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Herndon house fire displaces eight people, cat rescued

(Updated at 6:30 p.m.) Eight people in the Town of Herndon were forced out of their home last week by a fire that caused nearly $300,000 in damages. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the fire started early in the afternoon last Wednesday (Nov. 9) in the garage of a two-story house in the 800 block of Winterhaven Place.
HERNDON, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE

