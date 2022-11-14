Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Nintendo Could Have Backwards Compatibility, If It Wanted To
Let's face it, there has been plenty of times when Nintendo has lied to fans. Nintendo has a shady side to it just like many other major companies, and director Shigeru Miyamoto has highlighted just how shifty it can be. According to Miyamoto, Nintendo could have backwards compatibility in the future, but there's a twist – it's only if the company wants it.
ComicBook
Nintendo Reveals New Splatoon 3 Stage
Splatoon 3 is getting a major update next month, and when it does, players can look forward to a bunch of new content. Nintendo has teased that the Chill Season 2022 will feature multiple new stages, and the company has now released a short video showcasing one of them. The stage is called Brinewater Springs, and it seems to be covered in hills and hot springs. On Twitter, Nintendo teased that players will have to choose between attacking from below, or trying to defend the high ground, which has already led to plenty of Revenge of the Sith references!
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
IGN
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
How Diablo 4's World Tiers Change The Series' Difficulty Options
From the looks of everything we know so far about "Diablo 4," it seems like the highly-anticipated sequel will be putting a major focus on player freedom. The fourth entry to the long-running dungeon-crawler franchise has already announced a ton of series-first features to open up a wider range of player choices, from character customization, sprawling skill trees, the Paragon Board, and an open world with five regions for players to explore at will.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
hypebeast.com
LG Unveiled a Rubbery Stretchable Display and Twitter Reportedly Asked Laid-Off Employees To Come Back in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the tech world was once again eclipsed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The CEO built upon his plans for a paid verification system, with the company’s announcement that it would be split into two tiers: the paid version as well as an “official” label. Elsewhere at Twitter, the company reportedly asked for some of the employees it recently fired to come back.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0