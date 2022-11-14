Read full article on original website
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Eddie Alvarez thinks 'it's time for Round 3' with Michael Chandler, who says he loves the idea
Both Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler are down for a trilogy fight. Alvarez and Chandler engaged in almost nine rounds of carnage in two title fights under the Bellator banner, with Chandler winning their first meeting in 2011 by fourth-round submission and Alvarez exacting his revenge two years later in a close fight.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
BET
Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles
Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury: “I Need That Joshua Fight”
Although his hoped for late 2022 fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart before either man signed a contract, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still says he wants to face former world titlist Anthony Joshua. In fact, Fury indicated to The High Performance podcast that he needs a battle with his fellow Englishman in order to make his career feel complete. “I don’t think I can retire today,” he said, “because I need that Joshua fight.” Although Joshua no longer holds title belts, a match between the two has been on the horizon so long that it would disappoint fans if it turned out to be a mirage.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
I don’t know another way to stay sane – Tyson Fury explains retirement U-turn
Tyson Fury has revealed the reason his retirement was so short-lived was because he felt he had no purpose in life without boxing.Fury announced he was walking away from the sport in April after his victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley but proceeded to reverse the decision on a number of occasions before an eventual bout with Derek Chisora was confirmed for December 3.The world heavyweight champion called out both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua during the period between his initial retirement and the announcement of his 34th fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Even for @Tyson_Fury this is brutally honest 😳The...
BoxingNews24.com
Who should Gervonta Davis fight on Jan.7th in DC?
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t said who he’ll be fighting in his next fight on January 7th in Washington, DC. If Tank is going to fight in DC, the ideal opponent for him is Maryland native Gary Antuanne Russell, who is arguably a far more talented fighter than the guys that he’s been fighting during his career.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
