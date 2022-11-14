Although his hoped for late 2022 fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart before either man signed a contract, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still says he wants to face former world titlist Anthony Joshua. In fact, Fury indicated to The High Performance podcast that he needs a battle with his fellow Englishman in order to make his career feel complete. “I don’t think I can retire today,” he said, “because I need that Joshua fight.” Although Joshua no longer holds title belts, a match between the two has been on the horizon so long that it would disappoint fans if it turned out to be a mirage.

1 DAY AGO