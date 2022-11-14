Read full article on original website
Praise keeps coming for Michigan freshman DT
ANN ARBOR – It’s common during preseason camp for Michigan coaches to discuss potential impact freshmen. Ten games into 2022, coaches are still talking about freshman defensive tackle Mason Graham. The former four-star recruit of Anaheim (Calif.) Servite is coming off one of his best performances of the...
Michigan RB C.J. Stokes rebounds from ‘demoralizing’ early-season fumble
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s difficult enough for a first-year running back to see the field at Michigan. True freshman C.J. Stokes learned that the hard way earlier this season, when the three-star back had the ball stripped from him on a run up the middle against Maryland on Sept. 24, his fourth game in the maize and blue uniform.
Michigan has nation’s No. 1 defense, but it’s come on the back of bad offenses
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The shiny graphics are out in full force on social media this week, with the Michigan football team actively trumpeting its success on the defensive side of the ball. Statistically, it’s all true. Ten games into the 2022 season, the third-ranked Wolverines have returned to...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris says he’s OK after ‘tweak’ vs. Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s that time of the season where the injuries pile up, and Michigan sure is experiencing it. While the jury is still out on whether tight end Luke Schoonmaker and running back Donovan Edwards play on Saturday, starting edge rusher Mike Morris said Monday night that he’ll “be all right” after leaving last weekend’s win over Nebraska with an injury.
Two games left, Michigan sticks at No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings
With two games left in the regular season, the Michigan football team very much remains in the playoff picture. The unbeaten Wolverines were No. 3 in this week’s College Football Playoff poll, the same spot as last week, following a convincing 34-3 win over Nebraska. Michigan is 10-0 for...
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Michigan Football Assistant Is Reportedly Leaving For Head Coaching Job
Michigan is in the midst of an undefeated regular season and making a push for a second straight College Football Playoff berth. But a key member of the Wolverines' coaching staff will be leaving at season's end. Associate head coach Biff Poggi is expected to leave Jim Harbaugh's staff to ...
Jim Harbaugh defends Michigan’s run-heavy offensive approach
ANN ARBOR – After Saturday’s 34-3 win over Nebraska, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted blame for the team’s pedestrian passing numbers against the Cornhuskers. But as the third-ranked Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) Big Ten begin preparation for Saturday’s game against Illinois, he isn’t apologizing for Michigan’s offensive productivity in recent weeks.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Jim Harbaugh leaves door open for Edwards, Schoonmaker to play vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan could have two key offensive players in uniform this weekend, a welcoming sign as it hits the final stretch of the season. Asked about the status of running back Donovan Edwards and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, head coach Jim Harbaugh sounded optimistic about their status for Saturday’s game against Illinois (Noon, ABC).
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Rising In-state 2024 OL enjoys Michigan visit, talking with Sherrone Moore
Michigan returned to the Big House this weekend and had a number of prospects in attendance including several rising in-staters. Canton (Mich.) Plymouth 2024 offensive lineman Idrys Cotton made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor and left very impressed. “It was great,” Cotton told The Michigan Insider. “I really liked...
Biff Poggi, Jim Harbaugh’s right-hand man, named next Charlotte coach
Biff Poggi, the right-hand man for Jim Harbaugh and an integral part in Michigan football’s resurgence, has landed a head-coaching job again. The University of North Carolina, Charlotte, has hired Poggi as its next football coach, the school announced Tuesday afternoon. An introductory news conference is planned for next week.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20. Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena. The top five remains the same, with UNC...
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell expected to declare for NFL draft after ‘22 season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Senior day is this Saturday for Michigan football, and with it comes the celebration of those players who have contributed to the program. Some will have no choice but to move on, but others still have eligibility and a decision to make. Consider receiver Ronnie Bell one who’s already made up his mind, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
MLive.com
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
Lions midseason grades: Young nucleus reason for optimism on struggling defense
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) cross into the season’s second half riding a two-game winning streak. Detroit has won both of those games inside the NFC North, including snapping the league’s longest road winless streak in Chicago this past weekend. It’s been an up-and-down ride on...
