The Grand Rapids Press

Praise keeps coming for Michigan freshman DT

ANN ARBOR – It’s common during preseason camp for Michigan coaches to discuss potential impact freshmen. Ten games into 2022, coaches are still talking about freshman defensive tackle Mason Graham. The former four-star recruit of Anaheim (Calif.) Servite is coming off one of his best performances of the...
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan EDGE Mike Morris says he’s OK after ‘tweak’ vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s that time of the season where the injuries pile up, and Michigan sure is experiencing it. While the jury is still out on whether tight end Luke Schoonmaker and running back Donovan Edwards play on Saturday, starting edge rusher Mike Morris said Monday night that he’ll “be all right” after leaving last weekend’s win over Nebraska with an injury.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh defends Michigan’s run-heavy offensive approach

ANN ARBOR – After Saturday’s 34-3 win over Nebraska, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accepted blame for the team’s pedestrian passing numbers against the Cornhuskers. But as the third-ranked Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) Big Ten begin preparation for Saturday’s game against Illinois, he isn’t apologizing for Michigan’s offensive productivity in recent weeks.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball moves up a couple spots in AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines climbed two spots from their preseason ranking in the AP Poll, jumping up to No. 20. Michigan won both games this week, including a blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne and a nail-biter over EMU at Little Caesars Arena. The top five remains the same, with UNC...
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
