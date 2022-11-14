Read full article on original website
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
These Buffett-backed stocks are strong buys on the heels of recent market volatility.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
The Fed made a 'serious mistake' by raising interest rates, and it could land the US in another Great Depression, says Ark's Cathie Wood
The Fed is ignoring deflationary signals in an hark back to start of the Great Depression, tweeted Cathie Wood. The Ark boss warned of a similar downturn if the Fed doesn't pivot from its monetary tightening path. Wood said she wouldn't be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in...
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds.
Why Nio, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
Better-than-expected inflation data gave these stocks a lift.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking.
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022
The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business.
Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher.
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
There are several tech stocks out there trading at deep discounts and the panel thinks three are ready to bounce back.
